Coronavirus: Facebook and Sony withdraw from Game Developers Conference – Latest news

Big tech players like Facebook and Sony have retired from the next Game Developers Conference (GDC) because of the concerns of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. This happens after the coronavirus derailed the world's largest mobile exhibition: the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

Just one day after announcing that he would not attend PAX East, Sony confirmed that he will not attend the Game Developers Conference (GDC) this March in San Francisco also due to coronavirus concerns, Android Central reported Thursday.

It is pertinent to note that Sony also canceled the plans for the MWC and that the new coronavirus situation in China has caused much distress in the technology industry.

Facebook had already canceled an event he had planned at the Moscone Center in San Francisco a week ago.

Facebook, which owns the virtual reality company Oculus, also announced that it will not assist GDC in any of its capabilities. Chris Pruett, director of the Oculus content ecosystem, said in a statement: "Due to the concern for the health and safety of our employees, our development partners and the GDC community in general, won the AR / VR teams and Facebook Gaming "Will not attend this year's Game Developers Conference due to the evolution of public health risks related to COVID-19," the report adds.

Earlier this month, the global telecommunications industry agency GSMA canceled the 2020 edition of the largest event in the technology industry: the CMM due to health safety concerns around the new outbreak of coronavirus.