Coronavirus email hoax triggered violent protests in Ukraine

%MINIFYHTML0ad5acd28d31e573f0df3f9928db40ca11% %MINIFYHTML0ad5acd28d31e573f0df3f9928db40ca12%

An email that appeared to come from the Ukrainian Ministry of Health that contained false information about cases of coronavirus in the country led to a series of violent protests and clashes with the police, reports BuzzFeed News.

The email originated outside of Ukraine, according to a government statement, and falsely claimed that there were five cases of coronaviruses in the country. Actually, zero cases of the virus have been reported in Ukraine. But the email was sent the same day that the Chinese evacuees landed in the country, and some residents of Ukraine protested the arrival of the evacuees blocking the roads leading to the medical facilities and, in some cases, breaking the windows of the buses that transport those evacuees.

The Ukrainian authorities issued a statement saying the reports were not true.

%MINIFYHTML0ad5acd28d31e573f0df3f9928db40ca13% %MINIFYHTML0ad5acd28d31e573f0df3f9928db40ca14%

To try to calm the citizens, the Ukrainian Public Health Center issued a statement saying that the reports of five cases of coronavirus were false, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, published a Facebook post that said the evacuees were healthy and that they would be in quarantine for two weeks. Extra caution Zelensky also urged citizens not to block their arrival.

%MINIFYHTML0ad5acd28d31e573f0df3f9928db40ca15% %MINIFYHTML0ad5acd28d31e573f0df3f9928db40ca16%

There have only been two confirmed cases of Ukrainians with the coronavirus, and they are among the many who have been infected while on the cruise ship that docked on the coast of Japan. They have fully recovered, reports BuzzFeed News.

With so many people searching for coronavirus information online, there is a continuing risk of people encountering misinformation and cheating about the disease, especially on social networks like Facebook and Twitter that are poorly equipped to handle global news events that Quickly change and flood of posts generated by the accompanying users. Recode He has put together a good summary of some of the most widespread delusions of the crown virus that have been widely shared. And we also have a guide on how to investigate information online and determine if it is false or misleading.