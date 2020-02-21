Coronavirus cases in the United States reach 34, and more are expected

"The decision was the right one to bring these people home," he said.

Dr. Messonnier said that decisions were made "in real time,quot; and that "different perspectives will be provided." However, he added, "We are a government of the United States working together."

The response to the outbreak is being handled "without problems," he said.

So far, said Dr. Messonnier, there has been no community spread of the disease in the United States, which means that there are no known cases in which the source of the infection is unknown.

But looking ahead, the spread of the community within the country is very possible and perhaps even probable, he said.

Cases detected by local health departments in travelers returning independently from abroad, or in their close contacts, are counted separately from infections in people who were evacuated from China by the State Department.

The reason for the distinction, said Dr. Messonnier, is that the cases found locally represent more precisely what is happening within the United States.

The C.D.C. He is still performing most of the tests to detect the virus, said Dr. Messonnier. The agency had sent diagnostic test kits to all states, so they could perform their own tests instead of sending samples to Atlanta. But the new kits had failures and have not yet been replaced.

Quarantined passengers at the Lackland Air Force Base were to be transferred Friday to a different part of the base, to less uncomfortable rooms with more reliable heating and cooling, a C.D.C. An official, Dr. Nancy Knight, told them during a conference call Thursday.