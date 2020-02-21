Coronavirus cases in the United States reach 34, and more are expected

At least 34 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus that is spreading from China, federal health officials said Friday.
"This new virus represents a tremendous threat to public health," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, at a press conference.
But so far there has been no community spread of the infection in the United States, he added; All cases have been related to trips abroad.
Eleven of the infections were diagnosed in travelers who became ill after returning on their own from abroad, and two of their close contacts became infected. The other 21 patients are people who were returned to the United States by the State Department.
More infections are expected among people who were passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and are currently in quarantine, said Dr. Messonnier.
The coronavirus went through the Diamond Princess after docking in Yokahama, Japan, and passengers were not allowed to disembark. More than 600 people on board have been infected with the virus, according to the tests.
Ship passengers represent 18 of the 21 cases in returnees in the United States. The other three patients had been evacuated before Wuhan, China, the center of the epidemic.
Because Diamond Princess passengers may have been in contact with infected people on the ship, "they are considered at high risk of infection," said Dr. Messonnier.
Ten other Diamond Princess passengers tested positive for the virus in Japan, but they are not yet among those infected, because the C.D.C. You have not confirmed the tests.
Most likely, they will be added to the case count, said Dr. Messonnier. Several Americans remain seriously ill with the infection in Japanese hospitals.
On Thursday, the State Department issued a notice urging US citizens to "reconsider,quot; cruising trips to or within Asia. The department had already advised against traveling to China.
Of 329 people who were evacuated on two State Department flights, 18 are hospitalized, said Dr. Messonnier: 11 in Nebraska, five near the Travis Air Force Base in California and two near the Air Force Base Lackland in San Antonio.
It was discovered that fourteen of the Americans had positive test results for the virus just before boarding two charter flights back to the United States. The State Department overturned the objections of C.D.C. officials and placed the infected on the plane with healthy passengers.
Disagreement reports were first published by The Washington Post.
When asked about the episode during the briefing, Dr. Messonnier referred the question to Dr. William Walters, an executive in operational medicine at the State Department's medical services office.
Dr. Walters said the test results arrived shortly before passengers boarded the plane, and that on the flight infected people sat separately from the rest. He also said that despite positive tests, infected people had no symptoms.
"The decision was the right one to bring these people home," he said.
Dr. Messonnier said that decisions were made "in real time,quot; and that "different perspectives will be provided." However, he added, "We are a government of the United States working together."
The response to the outbreak is being handled "without problems," he said.
So far, said Dr. Messonnier, there has been no community spread of the disease in the United States, which means that there are no known cases in which the source of the infection is unknown.
But looking ahead, the spread of the community within the country is very possible and perhaps even probable, he said.
Cases detected by local health departments in travelers returning independently from abroad, or in their close contacts, are counted separately from infections in people who were evacuated from China by the State Department.
The reason for the distinction, said Dr. Messonnier, is that the cases found locally represent more precisely what is happening within the United States.
The C.D.C. He is still performing most of the tests to detect the virus, said Dr. Messonnier. The agency had sent diagnostic test kits to all states, so they could perform their own tests instead of sending samples to Atlanta. But the new kits had failures and have not yet been replaced.
Quarantined passengers at the Lackland Air Force Base were to be transferred Friday to a different part of the base, to less uncomfortable rooms with more reliable heating and cooling, a C.D.C. An official, Dr. Nancy Knight, told them during a conference call Thursday.
She said that everyone was offered tests for the virus, but that they would be required to remain for the entire 14-day quarantine even if they were negative. The reason is that if an infected person is still in the incubation period, the test may not yet be able to detect the virus.
Any person with a positive test will be reexamined and will not be released until two consecutive tests give negative results, said Dr. Knight. Samples must be sent to Atlanta, so each test takes a few days to complete.
The tests are not mandatory, so people who do not show symptoms and refuse the tests will have the freedom to perform after 14 days.
In couples who stay in the same room at the base, if one becomes ill, the other must begin the 14-day quarantine process again, starting from the day the couple's symptoms began.
Because the quarantine is in a military base, all incoming mail must be inspected, which may delay delivery for several days. A man at the conference call with Dr. Knight said he expected prescription drugs by mail and worried that his supply ran out before he was allowed to receive the new shipment.
The officials on the call did not offer a way to speed up delivery for him.
As of Friday, the coronavirus has infected more than 76,000 people, the vast majority in mainland China, and killed at least 2,240.