Coronavirus cases aboard Diamond Princess & # 39; very disconcerting & # 39; | News

Hong Kong – A second flight chartered by the government that transports passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan must arrive in Hong Kong on Friday, finishing a two-week test for city residents, who were aboard the ship affected by the coronavirus .

The first 106 of the 360 ​​Hong Kong residents aboard the ship were evacuated on Thursday, while the remaining passengers are expected to arrive today.

In the last two weeks, the situation aboard the cruise ship docked in the port city of Yokohama has worsened, with at least 634 of 3,700 passengers and crew positive for the virus. At least 65 of those infected passengers are from Hong Kong.

On Thursday, two elderly Japanese passengers who were infected died of the disease, becoming the first two deaths of the ship.

Throughout the week, several countries, including Australia and the United States, have rushed to transport hundreds of their nationals by plane from the port.

The nightmare aboard the Diamond Princess began on February 3 when 10 passengers and the crew became ill. Since then, the number has skyrocketed to the largest outbreak of coronavirus outside of mainland China.

After learning that his parents were aboard the ship, Sammy Leung, a Hong Kong resident, became nervous, watching the number of cases increase steadily every day.

"My parents received their results earlier this week. Both were negative and show no symptoms," Leung said. "So I'm still optimistic."

Leung's parents are scheduled to return to Hong Kong on Friday.

Luxury Prison Cabins

But hundreds of people still anxiously await a clean health statement from Japanese officials before they can finally leave their luxury cabins, which for some have become like a prison.

Among those still on board was Sunny Chen, a wizard and interpreter from Taiwan.

"I'm not an expert, so I'm not here to blame it," Chen said Thursday afternoon.

"But we have all hung there all this time. All I can hope for now is to jump through this last ring. I want a complete and quiet closure in this chapter so that there is no regret."

Chen was evaluated on Tuesday, but without evidence of negative results, he would not be allowed to board the flight home chartered by his government scheduled to depart on Friday, after a two-day delay.

Chen is one of approximately 20 Taiwanese on the cruise. He said at least three or four other people were in the same situation as him, including a six-year-old girl.

In addition to the 2,670 passengers, many of whom have disembarked from the ship, an estimated 1,100 crew members remain on board.

Baffling Numbers

Back in Hong Kong, infectious disease experts prepare for the city that contains the largest group of coronavirus cases outside of mainland China, once all affected passengers have returned.

"The ship is certainly an infected area," said Dr. Ho Pak-leung, a microbiologist at the University of Hong Kong who oversees his infection center.

"The numbers are very disconcerting. Our hospitals should have all their hands on the deck and prepare."

Of the 360 ​​residents of Hong Kong aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, an estimated 65 have been infected with the coronavirus (Anthony Kwan / Getty Images)

With about one in five on the ship hitherto positive, Dr. Ho said the worst case scenario for Hong Kong would add 90 cases to the current burden of 69 patients.

The Hong Kong government has asked that 65 of its residents who tested positive for the virus remain in Japan for treatment, which caused the anger of some family members.

By intensifying their efforts to appeal to the government, two children of four of the passengers convened a press conference on Wednesday, saying that their parents, both 70 and with positive results, have languished in a hospital ward for days with four others patients , but had not yet received any treatment.

Diamond Princess Patient 1

The outbreak dates back to a Hong Kong passenger who landed on January 23, two days before the current ship trip.

Days later, it was discovered that the 80-year-old man carried the virus. Reports said the elderly passenger had also used the freshwater pools and hot tubs at the Diamond Princess.

After docking at Keelung, near the city of New Taipei, on January 31, the ship arrived in Yokohoma on February 3 with 10 people affected by the virus.

The next day, the Japanese Ministry of Health ordered a 14-day quarantine for everyone on board and hastened to close its ports to all other cruises.

However, the first sign of containment failure emerged last week when one of the Japanese health officials monitoring the quarantine contracted the virus.

Kentaro Iwata, infection control specialist at the Kobe University Hospital, warned of the situation on board and described the rapid spread of the infection as more dangerous than his previous experience in the Ebola outbreak in Africa and SARS in China in 2003

"Within Princess Diamond, I was so scared that I was afraid of getting COVID-19 because there was no way of knowing where the virus is," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Other cruise ships sailing along the coast of China during the past month may have aroused health problems, but none approached the magnitude of the outbreak aboard the Diamond Princess.

"There could not be a better incubator for the infection. Therefore, it confirms what we already know. That this is a highly transmissible virus," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. UU. In a public forum about Wednesday.

"You amplify it when you put it in an enclosed space."