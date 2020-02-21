Corey Feldman will reveal the name of the man who says he raped his friend Corey Haim: he will appear on the Dr. Oz show on Monday

%MINIFYHTMLc095c5bab45582869a82772962f7d07b11% %MINIFYHTMLc095c5bab45582869a82772962f7d07b12%

Corey Feldman will appear on the Dr. Oz program on Monday, February 24, 2020, where he will talk about his next movie. My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys. Feldman is no stranger to Dr. Oz's program, as he frequently appeared on the program to talk about his Truth Campaign. Now that Corey will release his film on March 22, 2020, he will return to the program to discuss the process that was submitted to bring him to this point. Dr. Oz talked to Corey Feldman for a long time about the documentary and specifically asked the 48-year-old actor if he had been living in fear.

Corey Feldman responded with the following.

"Then, let me analyze it a bit and explain that there are elements of this that, the reason why this has been so difficult is that there are a multitude of reasons. But one of the main things is that many of the people who were pressing me and saying, "You have to do this," they were victims who knew what was happening. Then, at the last minute, these people would go back and say, 'Oh, well, we have death threats. Oh, well, my family is afraid We have a family to think about. My family has to come first. "

"And I go, what about my family? My family doesn't matter? Why are they asking me to sacrifice everything when no one else is willing to accept those same sacrifices? But you know what? That wasn't enough to stop me. So I went ahead, and then something else would happen, then they stab me, then they almost hit me, it's one thing after another that has happened in the last three years, they do it through intimidation, and then they all turn around and spread this rumor that you are a horrible person. "

You can watch a video clip of the next interview in the following video player.

What has been the most surprising revelation is that the man whom Corey Feldman is going to "take out,quot; as a rapist and abuser of Corey Haim, apparently knows that Corey Feldman is moving forward with his account.

What you think? Are you waiting for the Corey Haim documentary? My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys?

Corey Haim's mother, Judy Haim, has made it clear that she disagrees with Corey Feldman speaking on behalf of her son's abuse or abuse. Corey Feldman has stated that he promised Corey Haim that he would do justice if he died before Corey Feldman.

Corey Feldman says this movie keeps the promise he made to his best friend Corey Haim. Are you going to see Dr. Oz on Monday, February 24?



