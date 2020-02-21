Corey Feldman launches a new website as tickets for his documentary My Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys goes on sale

%MINIFYHTMLeef5a8477e5b3f7fc5bb92d30b5a2e4011% %MINIFYHTMLeef5a8477e5b3f7fc5bb92d30b5a2e4012%

Corey Feldman prepares to reveal his documentary My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys that will be released only for one day on March 9, 2020. The film comes after a crowdsourcing campaign to raise funds for the production of a large budget film, as well as for the security that began in October 2017. Feldman said that his life was in danger as he prepared to date several Hollywood pedophiles who abused him and Corey Haim when they were both at the height of his fame. Feldman says that the money raised went to security costs and that the documentary is the result of additional funds he needed to secure the film's release. Corey announced the launch of a new MyTruthDoc website where tickets for the March 9 movie will go on sale on February 22, 2020.

Those who miss the world event on March 9, 2020 will not have an additional opportunity to see the film, unless Corey sells enough tickets to recover his investment, according to statements that the 48-year-old actor has made in his official account of Twitter .

%MINIFYHTMLeef5a8477e5b3f7fc5bb92d30b5a2e4013% %MINIFYHTMLeef5a8477e5b3f7fc5bb92d30b5a2e4014%

You may see a tweet that Corey Feldman shared where he announced the launch of the new website and the sale of movie tickets below.

%MINIFYHTMLeef5a8477e5b3f7fc5bb92d30b5a2e4015% %MINIFYHTMLeef5a8477e5b3f7fc5bb92d30b5a2e4016% THAT IS ALL!! ARE YOU READY #FELDFAMTHE MOMENT IS OVER US! https://t.co/7g3YqIejXL SITE IS NOW FINALLY LIVE .. AND TIX GOES FOR SALE WORLDWIDE N ONLY A FEW HOURS! @ MIDNIGHT 2 NIGHTS IS THAT MEANS 9 PM PST THE 1st TIX WILL BE SOLD 2 THIS HISTORICAL EVENT! ONLY 9 HRS U CAN GET URS! – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) February 21, 2020

It is not clear who Corey Feldman plans to name in his film and who will come out as a rapist for Corey Haim. There is a lot of social media controversy with Corey Haim fans who say Corey Feldman has no right to discuss Corey Haim or his abuse.

Corey Feldman responds by saying that he made a promise to tell the story of Corey Haim, as well as a promise to those who donated to his Truth Campaign to reveal the names of pedophiles who abused the two teenage stars.

Corey Feldman will appear on the Dr. Oz program on Monday, February 24, 2020, where he will share a video clip of the next documentary and discuss part of his trip to see the completion of the film.

Here is a clip from Dr. Oz's next interview with Corey Feldman.

What do you think about Corey Feldman's next documentary?

Ad

Will you buy tickets on February 22, 2020 for the March 9, 2020 premiere of My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys?



Post views:

4 4