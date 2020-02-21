Corey Feldman arrested at the airport for going through security with Taser

WENN / Dave Starbuck

According to reports, the actor of & # 39; The Goonies & # 39; He was forced to buy additional luggage to carry the electric weapon after forgetting to put it in his checked luggage for his February 20 flight.

Up News Info –

Corey Feldman He was arrested at the airport on Thursday (February 20), after it was discovered that he was carrying a Taser.

The "The Goonies" star was registering his flight at LaGuardia airport in New York when he passed a security checkpoint and was discovered to be carrying the electric weapon, according to TMZ.

%MINIFYHTMLbd086ab38056fee19635314772e8786311% %MINIFYHTMLbd086ab38056fee19635314772e8786312%

The sources told the website that the 48-year-old man always travels with a Taser, but generally keeps it in his checked luggage and has taken it to England and Canada without any problem. For Thursday's flight, he forgot that he had it in his hand luggage until it was too late, which led the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) to stop him.

Corey's mistake proved to be costly, as the screen star was forced to buy additional luggage to carry the weapon, and ended up losing her flight.

The "Stand by Me" star avoided arrest for the incident.