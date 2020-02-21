Construction worker sinks 40 feet through the partial elevator shaft in Lakewood

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Air Force Academy investigates the death of a civilian near the north gate after the Avalanche game at Falcon Stadium

A construction worker was injured Thursday after a firefighter and a crane operator lifted 40 feet up the shaft of a construction elevator.

%MINIFYHTMLc1e8f02b847135523a8278dda53907b611%%MINIFYHTMLc1e8f02b847135523a8278dda53907b612%

The work-related accident occurred at a construction site near West Quincy Avenue and South Pierce Way, according to West Metro Fire and Rescue.

Two firefighters, using on-site construction stairs, went down the well to reach the injured worker and stabilize him, according to West Metro. Then, rescuers used a rope system, a construction crane on site and an emergency rescue berth to remove the injured worker from the well.

Eighteen firefighters, including members of the technical rescue team, participated in the effort.

The worker was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

%MINIFYHTMLc1e8f02b847135523a8278dda53907b613%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here