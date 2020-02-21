Construction worker sinks 40 feet through the partial elevator shaft in Lakewood

A construction worker was injured Thursday after a firefighter and a crane operator lifted 40 feet up the shaft of a construction elevator.

The work-related accident occurred at a construction site near West Quincy Avenue and South Pierce Way, according to West Metro Fire and Rescue.

Two firefighters, using on-site construction stairs, went down the well to reach the injured worker and stabilize him, according to West Metro. Then, rescuers used a rope system, a construction crane on site and an emergency rescue berth to remove the injured worker from the well.

18 firefighters, including members of our technical rescue team on this rescue at a construction site near Quincy & Pierce this afternoon. The worker who fell about 40 feet in the elevator shaft suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. pic.twitter.com/Fc4yjuNMNI – WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 21, 2020

Eighteen firefighters, including members of the technical rescue team, participated in the effort.

The worker was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.