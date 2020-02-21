Concrete falls from the bridge over the United States 127, injures a woman – Up News Info Detroit

MASON, Mich. (AP) – Wooden barriers will be placed under a bridge over the United States 127 near Mason after a woman was injured when the concrete fell from a bridge and broke through the windshield, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said Thursday .

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office says the 38-year-old woman was driving north on US Highway 127 on Wednesday. UU. On Barnes Road when the concrete fell and hit her on the head. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The Department of Transportation teams inspected the bridge after the accident, removing loose concrete pieces on the Barnes Road bridge and others across the United States 127.

The Barnes Road bridge in June was rated in "fair,quot; conditions, one step below "good,quot; but one step above a "poor,quot; rating. It was scheduled for another inspection in June.

"We captured most of these," said Gregory Losch, manager of the MDOT Lansing Transportation Center. "You don't hear that this happens very often. Our system is set to avoid this and unfortunately this happened."

Bridges rated as fair are considered to need preventive maintenance or minor rehabilitation, in accordance with the Federal Government's National Bridge Inspection Standards.

Bridges classified as poor are not necessarily unsafe to travel, but are considered to have structural deficiencies. Officials have previously emphasized that if a bridge is open to the public, it has been inspected and is safe to drive.

