Concern for West Oakland residents increases after chemical discovery at McClymonds High School – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The discovery of a cancer-causing chemist at McClymonds High School in Oakland is causing additional concern for people who live and work in the area around the school.

School and city district officials say the industrial trichlorethylene solvent (TCE) was found in the groundwater below the campus and came from a site outside the school grounds. The school closed on Thursday indefinitely while air tests were conducted to see if the chemist was vaporizing in classrooms and buildings. The school's drinking water has not been affected.

In a statement released Thursday, Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney said the Alameda County Department of Environmental Health identified the source of the TCE as "an old industrial site a few blocks from the school."

At a community meeting on Thursday night, a resident who lives across the street from McClymonds expressed concern that many of her neighbors feel.

"It makes me question not only my health but the health of the community," said resident Kim Ard-Elutilo. "People, period, that's in our area. Just the fact that we live around all these factories."

Gibson McElhaney called the state Department of Toxic Substances Control to evaluate neighborhoods near the school and begin a plan to mitigate and remedy the threat of TCE.

County environmental health officials first received a report with information about the presence of the chemical in the school's groundwater in January, said school district spokesman John Sasaki.

After an accelerated review period and a meeting with district officials last Friday, the county and district chose to test for a possible chemical column, Sasaki told a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Sasaki and Dilan Roe, head of the Land and Water Division of the Alameda County Department of Environmental Health, said the closure was due to the potential of the chemist to vaporize on campus air.

"We are worried that it may be vaporizing … particularly in our buildings," Sasaki said.

District and county officials know at least three nearby sites that have high levels of trichlorethylene, which is often used as an industrial solvent and in metal processing.

District and county officials could not say for sure how long the compound could have been in the school's groundwater, but Roe suggested that the closure was "really, very conservative,quot; and then added that the campus is the main focus for now.

"At this time we have no data indicating that there is underground (contaminated) water in the neighborhood," he said.

School district board member Jumoke Hinton Hodge and Gibson McElhaney said the contamination is indicative of a long history of environmental injustice in the area.

“This is West Oakland, so there is a history of environmental injustice, of racial injustice that occurs in this community. So these are places where there are leaks, there are dumps, there are things so they are not healthy for our community, ”said Hinton Hodge.

Ultimately, Sasaki said, the task of mitigating public exposure to toxic chemicals such as trichlorethylene falls at the feet of state environmental health officials and the State Department of Toxic Substances Control.

Roe said the county Department of Environmental Health will evaluate the school air over the weekend to detect the presence of the chemical and its concentration will determine the next steps and how soon the school can be reopened.

If the closure runs until next week, Sasaki said a temporary place would be found to accommodate the school's faculty and approximately 350 students. The district is actively seeking an alternative location in case it is necessary to continue school as scheduled.

"We will find a space as quickly as possible for this to return to the road," Sasaki said.

Gibson McElhaney said in his statement Thursday night that Oakland religious community leaders have offered to make their churches available for temporary classrooms if the school district decides that space is needed for classes to resume next week.

There will be two briefings on Monday for updates on the closure at the West Oakland Middle School Library.