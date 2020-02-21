Comparing all Emma's molds over the years

Jane Austen herself wrote that she had created "a hero who no one but I will like very much." That is being a bit hard for the well-intentioned but often myopic Emma, ​​who is only trying to heal the little world around her as she sees fit.

Gwyneth Paltrow, in what was then his most important role to date, he directed the screen with his swan beauty and his determined English accent in the Miramax production of 1996, which, in its beginnings, would also be a contemporary take, set in New York, but they went back to the 19th century because Clueless It was already in the works. "It doesn't soften unpleasant things in Emma's character, nor inflates her good qualities," said the director. Douglas McGrath said to Los Angeles Times. "She has everything a young woman of that age has, all the petulance, vanity, self-confidence that can only come from youth and ignorance. Tenderness, regret, the sincere desire to help someone , although in his case it always seems to become harm. Because he does not always try to look good, that makes it even more endearing. " (The compelling accent also helped her get her Oscar-winning role in Shakespeare in love.)

Kate Beckinsale he did the honors in the 1996 ITV version, which came to American televisions in February 1997. The New York Times Emma called her "simpler than Mrs. Paltrow's, and altogether more credible and fun."

The need for the 2009 BBC miniseries starring Romola Garai (Atonement, The time) He was questioned, though The Guardian He acknowledged that it was pretty good, regardless. "Garai's eyes alone deserve a BAFTA: they are practically coming out of his head throughout the episode; has he taken a pill?" Critic Sam Wollaston wrote.

In 2020 Anya Taylor-Joy (born in Miami of Scottish-Argentine father and English mother of South African and Spanish descent, and most notably from The witch Y Glass) Play Emma "with glamorous poise and a slight glitter of frost,quot; VarietyAndrew Barker watched.