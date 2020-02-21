Comedian Brad Williams raises more than $ 300K to send a kid harassed to Disneyland – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML77ec19edf348e387696c311478b138c711% %MINIFYHTML77ec19edf348e387696c311478b138c712%

– A popular comedian has raised more than $ 300,000 and counting through a crowdfunding effort to send an Australian child who was bullied by dwarfism on a trip to Disneyland.

Comedian Brad Williams, based in Los Angeles, created the GoFundMe page after hearing about a Facebook video posted by the mother of Quais Bayles, Brisbane, 9.

Bayles has achondroplasia, a genetic disorder that causes dwarfism, according to Australian media.

The heartbreaking video shows Bayles crying in a car for six minutes on his way home from school after being bullied.

"Give me a knife, I want to kill myself," Quaden is heard to say.

The video has more than 22 million views and 356,000 actions.

"I want people to know how much this hurts us as a family, I want people to educate their children," says Quaden's mother, Yarraka Bayles, in the clip.

Williams, who has dwarfism, organized the GoFundMe campaign on Thursday. He had already raised more than $ 308,000 until Friday morning.

"I am configuring this GoFundMe so that Quaden knows that bullying will not be tolerated and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy," Williams wrote. "I want to take Quaden and his mother to America, get them a good hotel and take them to Disneyland."

Williams said the excess money will go to charities against bullying.

"This is not just for Quaden, it is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they were not good enough," writes Williams. "Let's show Quaden and others that there is something good in the world and that they deserve it."

Australian actor Hugh Jackman he also posted a video in support of Quaden.

"Quaden, you're stronger than you know," Jackman said. "And no matter what, you have a friend in me."