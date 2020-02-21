Colorado man accused of not appearing on tax evasion sentence

%MINIFYHTML153b8efecfe8236119053dfbf3c58c8b11% %MINIFYHTML153b8efecfe8236119053dfbf3c58c8b12%

A federal grand jury on Thursday accused a Colorado man who did not appear to serve a prison sentence for tax evasion and now faces an additional five years in prison.

Lawrence Martin Birk founded Tarryall River Log Homes in 2000, but did not pay his federal taxes for more than 20 years. After the IRS began collection efforts, it tried to hide the money, according to the US Department of Justice. UU.

%MINIFYHTML153b8efecfe8236119053dfbf3c58c8b13% %MINIFYHTML153b8efecfe8236119053dfbf3c58c8b14%

He was convicted in July and sentenced to 60 months in prison, three years of probation and was ordered to pay more than $ 1.8 million in restitution to the IRS. He was supposed to appear in prison in November, but he allegedly fled and was recently arrested.