Clippers' movements in commerce, buying markets reinforce the list, and give the Lakers a significant blow

The arms race in Los Angeles continues to lean further in the direction of the Clippers.

After an offseason that included an intense fight to sign Kawhi Leonard, one that disheveled some feathers within the Lakers organization after Leonard took his time and finally chose the Clippers, the Los Angeles teams continued their Battle off the court pursuing similar buying and buying goals. . Both organizations know that their lists are far from perfect, and that is what made the last two weeks so important.

The Clippers, although incredibly deep, have defensive problems in painting and lack a true owner. The Lakers, even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, seem like a man who isn't considered championship favorites. Outside of that duo of stars, Kyle Kuzma is the only Laker who averages double-digit points per game (12.6).

Enter Marcus Morris. The 30-year-old had not received much publicity due to the fact that he had been playing for such an inept franchise that fired the team president two days before the exchange deadline, but his game made it a hot product, particularly because the commercial market had less stellar power than usual.

Morris's skill set works well in today's NBA. It is a larger wing (6-8, 235 pounds) that can defend multiple positions. It also provides shots from the depths. In 43 games with the Knicks, Morris shot 43.9 percent from a 3-point range in 6.1 attempts per game.

Both teams knew that adding Morris would strengthen their lists and, perhaps most importantly, keep him away from a primary Western Conference rival.

The Clippers won. Again.

It is a great collection for the Clippers. It is also a hard pill to swallow for James and the Lakers.

Morris is an immediate improvement over Moe Harkless. Defensively, he can handle the same tasks as Harkless, but it is the offensive side of the ball where Morris becomes a clear improvement. With the Knicks, Morris averaged 19.6 points per game, the highest of his career. And although he won't have the same offensive responsibilities with the Clippers, he gives Coach Doc Rivers another weapon to use in the top five or as part of the banking units.

With Harkless on the court with Ivica Zubac and Patrick Beverley, the defenses were able to pack the paint and focus on Leonard and Paul George. Morris will create more space offensively and prevent opponents from loading on the star forward.

Morris also brings hardness to a Clippers team that seeks to reach the NBA Finals. In just three games with the Clippers' uniform, Morris has already shown his willingness to mix it.

For the Lakers, lose Morris's bites. Even while sitting on top of the Western Conference with a record of 41-12, it is difficult to argue that they have a better rotation than the Clippers. They rely heavily on James and Davis for most of their points every night (51.6 per game). Relying on James to continue his steamy pace in his 17th season is a great bet.

But Morris was not the only swing and miss of the Lakers.

They were linked to retired guard Darren Collison, who would have provided the much-needed 3-point shot from the bank, as well as a secondary game. After weighing his options, Collison decided to remain retired.

Then it got worse. Reggie Jackson, who was rumored to be coveted by the Lakers, agreed to a purchase with the Pistons and chose the Clippers, officially becoming a member of the team on Thursday.

On paper, there really is no argument: the Clippers clearly have the best list. That was probably true even before the Morris exchange and Jackson's signing. These movements only solidified that fact.

While nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, the Lakers should be worried. This boxing match is far from over, but the Clippers have won the first rounds decisively.