Chris Smalling open to extend the stay in Rome | Soccer news





Chris Smalling enjoys his time in Rome

Chris Smalling is open to extending his stay in Rome beyond this season.

The 30-year-old central defender has a one-year loan period for Manchester United and quickly settled in the Italian capital, playing 90 minutes in 19 of the last 20 Serie A games in Rome.

Smalling has a contract with United until June 2022 and the club has the option of extending it for another year, but admits that he would consider moving to Rome permanently this summer.

When asked if he wanted to extend his stay in Rome, Smalling told the BBC: "Yes, I think the plan at the beginning of the season was to contribute as much as I can and then, hopefully, if we all had a good season and reached our ambitions, then those discussions can take place.

"I've been more than happy with my first half of the season, now I'm making sure we start and finish the season hard because we have so much to play for."

"Coming here and trying to start running with football was the priority. But my family settled down and I learned the language and enjoyed the culture, it's something you should make the most of."

"My family and I definitely are."

Chris Smalling hopes to convince Gareth Southgate to take him to Euro 2020

Smalling has been limited 31 times by England, but has not played for his country since 2017, when Gareth Southgate publicly expressed concern about his ability to pass.

However, Smalling hopes that his good form in Serie A has caught Southgate's attention before Euro 2020 this summer.

"Obviously a couple of years have passed, but that ambition is always there with England," Smalling said.

"I know that Gareth and the coaching staff have been to some of my games here and I think you know that you are in his thoughts if you are playing in a first level club."

"I have those aspirations, and I just try to concentrate here and what is coming, but I would very much like to be part of (the euros), for sure."