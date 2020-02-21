Chris Pratt was stunned by the discovery of the remains of a dead couple

WENN / Instar

During his appearance on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; reveals that the remains were found when he was filming & # 39; The Tomorrow War & # 39; in Iceland

Up News Info –

Chris Pratt he was surprised after the remains of a missing couple were discovered for 80 years on the Iceland set of his film "The war of tomorrow".

Shortly before the production of the science fiction film began, the frozen bodies were found in a crevasse in the glacier in which Pratt and his co-stars had to shoot.

%MINIFYHTML4a7b9f8aa274fa5221b4e59766362aa411% %MINIFYHTML4a7b9f8aa274fa5221b4e59766362aa412%

"They had been there for more than 80 years and, unfortunately, they failed," Pratt said during a session with "The Ellen DeGeneres show".

"They were completely preserved in their 1930s or 1940s glacier hiking clothes. They had their supplies and rations. They were lovers and fell into a hole and just disappeared and were recently found. Isn't that wild?"

Fortunately, Pratt and the film crew managed to get out of the shooting unharmed.

"Fortunately, we went out and nobody fell into any hole …, we are reporting that," he joked.

<br />

Yvonne Strahovski Y J.K. Simmons They also appear in "The Tomorrow War," which will be released in December.