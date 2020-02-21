Chris Harrison adds another hosting concert to his resume with Sage Steele

Chris Harrison You are adding another concert to your growing hosting curriculum. The Bachelor, High school Y Bachelor in Paradise the host will monitor ABC Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda. ESPN Sage Steele He will co-host the special broadcast on Wednesday, March 4.

Harrison and Steele will go live from the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua when Wallenda tries his last trick to become the first person to embark on a 1,800-foot-long hike over the famous volcano.

"Nik Wallenda and his family are legendary. I feel extremely honest and also a little nervous to see this challenging hike on a live volcano," Harrison said in a statement to E! News. "I am proud to bring this live event to the world together with my friend and co-host Sage Steele."