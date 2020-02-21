Chris Harrison adds another hosting concert to his resume with Sage Steele

John Salangsang / ABC through Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Chris Harrison You are adding another concert to your growing hosting curriculum. The Bachelor, High school Y Bachelor in Paradise the host will monitor ABC Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda. ESPN Sage Steele He will co-host the special broadcast on Wednesday, March 4.
Harrison and Steele will go live from the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua when Wallenda tries his last trick to become the first person to embark on a 1,800-foot-long hike over the famous volcano.
"Nik Wallenda and his family are legendary. I feel extremely honest and also a little nervous to see this challenging hike on a live volcano," Harrison said in a statement to E! News. "I am proud to bring this live event to the world together with my friend and co-host Sage Steele."
"I have been a Nik Wallenda fan for years and I am more than happy to be part of your next feat," Steele said in a statement. "I'm counting the days to Volcano Live! And I'm very excited to meet with my good friend Chris Harrison so I know it will be an unforgettable night for the world! "
This will be the longest and highest Wallenda hike ever attempted. The volcano is part of the infamous Pacific Ring of Fire and has multiple craters. It is one of the few volcanoes that has a lava lake. The two-hour special will have interviews with Wallenda and his family about the manipulation, planning and execution of the walk. The volcanologists and other professionals will be in place to provide experience.
"After spending years exploring and investigating volcanoes, I realize why nobody has tried this feat: Mother Nature is extremely unpredictable. It is by far the most dangerous path I have tried, and that only makes it very intimidating." Wallenda said in a statement. "I am pushing myself beyond my comfort zone for the feat itself, but I know I am up to the challenge. I must admit that it is scary."
Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ABC