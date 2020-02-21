Chris Brown's baby's mother, Ammika Harris, has confused fans with images that flaunt a small baby bump: is child number 2 on the way?

Chris Brown, 30, is far from his son, Aeko, but in the meantime, his baby mom, Ammika Harris, 26, has been busy sharing adorable photos to keep him and his fans up to date.

Recently, the model turned to social networks, where she shared some heartbreaking photos of her 3-month-old son, Aeko, while back in Germany.

Ammika also created significant confusion by displaying some photos where she had a small baby bump while wearing an impressive pink outfit.

She captioned the photo: "When creating an angel."

A puzzled fan asked, "I thought I was pregnant again. Fewer pictures of the belly 😩 Obsessedion In love 🥰 Hair so long‼ ️"

Another commenter explained: “Probably old pregnancy photos. You just killed him again as a favorite person, you're amazing. "

A source spoke with Hollywood life and said the couple is committed to shared parenting while they are separated from the oceans.

The person stated: "Ammika is not currently living with Chris at this time, and is still in Germany at this time with Aeko." It is not clear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, sending text messages, sending photos and videos, etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika in everything moment ".

The source continued explaining: "Ammika is still modeling, and has been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris has just finished his tour, so he is enjoying some downtime, but he is always working on something behind of scene ". Ammika loves Chris's mother and they have a great relationship. They also update often so Ammika can keep Chris's mother up to date with everything related to Aeko. "

The friend continued: "Chris and Ammika share a powerful bond, and it has only strengthened since the baby was born. Chris is madly in love with his son and very grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world. This Christmas, he will be spoiling them two ".

The person concluded with: “Ammika is really adapting to motherhood as something natural. She is very affectionate, and is there for everything and anything that Aeko needs. Ammika's loved ones have seen a different side of her since she became a mother, and that has only made her even more beautiful in her eyes than they ever imagined. She is very protective of Aeko, and is constantly hugging him, looking at him, and never wants to humiliate him. It's really adorable, and it's very sweet to see the love between them. "

Chris and Ammika have found the right balance.



