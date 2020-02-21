Chelsea: Frank Lampard feels no additional financial pressure to qualify for the Champions League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdee8c684626cbdad4424b72f659f5e1c11% %MINIFYHTMLdee8c684626cbdad4424b72f659f5e1c12%





Frank Lampard says he feels no additional financial pressure to ensure that Chelsea qualifies for the Champions League and minimized the possibility of his best players leaving if they don't.

Chelsea recorded a loss of £ 96.6 million for the year ending June 30 when the Blues published their latest financial results in January, and the club cited the lack of Champions League football during the period as a factor in the loss. .

The Blues have seen Diego Costa, Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard leave the club in the last summer transfer windows, but Lampard is not afraid of losing players like N & # 39; Golo Kante if his team fails to secure a place among the four first and says they want to add important names to the squad.

Chelsea midfielder N & # 39; Golo Kante has been ruled out for three weeks for a kidnapper injury

"That is not a question for me in terms of money, the question for me is a football question: do you want to be in the Champions League? Yes," he said.

"I'm not stupid, I know those numbers and I've seen those numbers and I know that Chelsea in recent years has had years in the Champions League, a year out of all European competition when they won the league, a year in Europa league, so It happened and this club is still here and tries to move forward.

"I only consider it a football issue in terms of wanting to reach the Champions League and, of course, if that happens, if maintenance will help at that financial level, yes."

1:00 Lampard believes Chelsea have had bad luck with injuries this season Lampard believes Chelsea have had bad luck with injuries this season

He added: "Obviously we want to keep our best players, Kante is an amazing player and everyone knows it. That would be case by case, individual by individual. At the end of the day, no matter the quality of the player, you want players who want to be here in Chelsea and want to push and push and close the gap up we have right now.

"That's a question for the summer and something I certainly shouldn't think about now. We want to keep our best players and, in fact, we want to add to that to try to improve as all the best clubs do."

Rising expectations after a promising start

Chelsea started the season in the middle of a FIFA transfer ban, which played a role in Lampard looking at the club's youngest players to get ahead of their first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

His team occupies fourth place after an encouraging start, but only one win of their last five home games in the Premier League has seen that their advantage over this weekend's opponents, Tottenham, is reduced to just one point in the race for the Champions League and Lampard believes that the expectations of his young side have risen after his campaign start.

Chelsea is fourth in the Premier League table

"Maybe they did (expectations increased) and that is a good and normal thing and it is human nature. We were all happy when we won seven in the rebound and entered the international break in Manchester City and its surroundings, but since then we have not we have done. it kept the consistency of the results of that, but I think the understanding is still there, "he said.

"We want to be a club that pushes, but you have to understand that players are giving everything. Manchester United was a 90-minute show of our form at home this season. Some really good things, when we don't take our chances, we create some, Enough and we are not clinical with that, so the games become difficult.That is something for me and for us to overcome without a doubt and the fans have been absolutely with us and we need them.

"People respect us when they come to the Bridge. They know we can cause them problems and many teams have come here, the games we have lost, they have felt that the points lost are when the teams have defended, we had a lot of ball, we have not been clinical in our moments to score goals, which can sometimes generate a bit of nervousness and we have accepted in bad times and that is just the brutal reality.

Chelsea players seem dejected after their defeat against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge

"I don't think it's inexperience, I don't think so. You can look at young people on the team and maybe it's an easy conclusion, maybe it's part of it. It's always hard to pinpoint things, but sometimes the clinical nature of not scoring , the careless nature of having a span of a moment that can give a team that has one or two shots on goal a goal in a game that has happened a couple of times at home. It can be experience, can it be? approach, quality, the level of quality of the finish: I think there are many things. "

The "creation,quot; of young Chelsea players

Mason Mount has not been able to reach the heights of his impressive early season displays, but Lampard says he trusts him to go through a slight recession in form and has backed all his young players to use this difficult spell in the Premier League as the "creation,quot; of them.

Lampard has backed Mason Mount

"There is also competition in that area, so it is not an easy selection for me, week by week," Lampard said. "I know Mason well for working with him and I know he is hard on himself. Probably from the Tottenham game he will want to have more results in terms of goals and assists because he is very capable."

"Okay, he is very aware of that, I have very honest conversations with Mason and I know he wants the best for himself and I see him there every day. Even if those goals and assists are not coming, he will make his way through that, no problem. "

He added: "This period is what all the clubs in the Premier League suffer, in general. Individually you suffer periods of form and as a young player you have to understand even more and be more sensitive to the fact that it can affect confidence because they have just Join the team this year and it's new and the eyes of the world are on them, that's a big problem.

0:49 Lampard says he still has the greatest respect for José Mourinho. Lampard says he still has the greatest respect for José Mourinho.

"It's a test for the younger players and I think that with the physical nature of the league and over the course of the season, it would probably always come that people would have small descents and the way they will come out will certainly always be the same, it is the way they train and work and the approach they have that will take them through.

"I believe in all of them. Whether they are down or not, I think they will all be the best players for this club, but they have to keep pushing and they must be strong at times like this."