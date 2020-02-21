Chef Ray Thering, "Miracle on Ice,quot;, tells how to feed the Olympic champions – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML691157aa59f57ac9b44a04632e5a407811% %MINIFYHTML691157aa59f57ac9b44a04632e5a407812%

– It was one of those moments when you remember exactly where you were when it happened: the men's US hockey team. UU. He beat the Russians at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Ray Thering was the senior executive chef of the Olympic Village in Lake Placid and saw the "Miracle on Ice." He planned a special meal for the team that would win gold, the highlight of his career.

READ MORE: Together again: the 1980 team "Miracle On Ice,quot; celebrates its 40th anniversary

%MINIFYHTML691157aa59f57ac9b44a04632e5a407813% %MINIFYHTML691157aa59f57ac9b44a04632e5a407814%

Thering remembers with affection the preparation of three meals a day for thousands of athletes from all over the world. He helped feed the athletes, giving them strength to compete. That is enough to awaken the emotions of sleep.

%MINIFYHTML691157aa59f57ac9b44a04632e5a407815% %MINIFYHTML691157aa59f57ac9b44a04632e5a407816%

"Being there, being responsible for it, being part of it," said Thering.

But it is hockey that really captured his heart in the 1980 games. As an enthusiastic fan, he attended all the games, watching how the US team of college players, led by St. Paul's Herb Brooks, bothered the Russians , who had dominated the games for years.

"It was definitely a country pride," said Thering. "I saw all the commotion right at the end of the game."

He believed so much in the Americans that even before that historical game, he began to plan a "gold medal dinner,quot;, something that made him drum.

"I made the menu more or less and I had the whole plan ready to rock because I was betting that the Americans beat the Russians," said Thering.

He calls it a simple meal, and 40 years later, the memory menu is still known.

"The main course was a roast beef tenderloin," said Thering. "How was it? It was very easy and very cheerful."

A treasured image shows Thering with Brooks, hours after the team beat Finland to win the gold. He prepared the food and then ate with the team, rejoicing at the time.

"Everything they celebrated on the ice, which was taken and expanded with their family," said Thering.

Decades later, the emotions of the games are as deep as when hockey produced a miracle.

"I wish everyone could have shared that moment and that time in that city," said Thering.

He then carried the torch at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, chosen for the connection of the 1980 games.

He will participate in the "Biggest Day Celebration,quot; in St. Paul on Saturday.