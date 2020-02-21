Charmaine from & # 39; Black Ink Crew: Chicago & # 39; Receive a special birthday surprise from your husband!

%MINIFYHTML225fd525fd1c7f7793850d7b61da7ce511% %MINIFYHTML225fd525fd1c7f7793850d7b61da7ce512%

Last season, fans have been watching Charmaine go through many life-changing experiences. From becoming a wife to unfortunately losing her mother, and now she is going through her pregnancy while preparing to welcome her baby girl.

On Friday, Charmaine shared a pleasant surprise from her husband Neek, in honor of her birthday.

Charmaine shared with his followers that Neek tattooed a portrait of his mother on his back. She said, "Tat my mom in you, so I know it's real ❤️ The best birthday present! @Neekbey got a tattoo of my mother. This is unreal!

The tattoo was made by Kat, who is her friend, and also a former cast member of "Black Ink Crew: Chicago."

Over the years, viewers could not only see how Charmaine and Neek's relationship developed, but also their relationship with Glenda, Charmaine's mother.

Last season, the cameras followed Charmaine when she learned of her mother's death, and viewers were also able to see her grieving process and her journey to motherhood. "

On Christmas day, Charmaine shared a picture of her pregnant, next to a picture of her mother while she was pregnant and said: "Exactly 30 years ago today my mother was pregnant with me! I miss her very much and I'm very grateful for my life with her and the life inside me. It's hard to really sit down and think, but for the most part I feel her spirit today. "

Check out Neek's new tattoo below:

Roommates, what do you think?

