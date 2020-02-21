Chance The Rapper shares a retroactive video of Lizzo interviewing him before his fame

%MINIFYHTML922a12c0b55c9c6023ee167433c0997711% %MINIFYHTML922a12c0b55c9c6023ee167433c0997712%

There is no doubt that Lizzo's rise to fame is definitely inspiring in many ways. She has been open about her journey as she continues up the ladder of success.

On Thursday, Chance The Rapper shared a video of Lizzo interviewing him a year before releasing his second mixtape "Acid Rap,quot;. At that time, she was working on a publication called Green Room. He showed love to Lizzo by recognizing the trip she traveled to get to where she is today.

The said“Does anyone recognize the woman who interviews me? I give you a hint that we are playing the same Houston festival in a couple of weeks and we have the same amount of GRAMMY. Guys, this video is too dumb to watch. It was 2012, a year before Acid Rap fell, and I was being interviewed for a small magazine in Minneapolis called GreenRoom, just after a small show I was playing. I remember it as if it were yesterday and it was EIGHT years ago. Wow man. I have seen Lizzo work hard to become the greatest act in the world and it was nothing more than the hard work of her and her best friends on day 1, and her own talent given by God. I am immensely proud of her and very inspired by her trip. Life is crazy 💙 Label someone you think will one day be a superstar. ”

As many of you know, Lizzo's career continues to skyrocket, and she apologizes 100% for herself. This year, he took home a total of three Grammy Awards after the success from his 2019 album "Cuz I Love You,quot;.

Therefore, he will show that his routine has not gone unnoticed and that his hard work continues to bear fruit.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94