CenturyLink will lay off 150 employees in Minnesota – Up News Info

CenturyLink will lay off 150 employees in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – CenturyLink has announced that approximately 150 employee positions will be laid off in Minnesota.

On Friday, the telecommunications company announced that it is reducing its field operations workforce. The last day worked for those employees will be May 29, 2020.

The company says that "it is based on the continuous assessment of our business needs and the alignment of the workforce."

There are about 2,050 CenturyLink employees throughout the state.

