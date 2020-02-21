Celine Dion touched deeply the sympathy of the fans after the death of the mother

%MINIFYHTMLbab0d5dca739c558520918a1c20d755411% %MINIFYHTMLbab0d5dca739c558520918a1c20d755412%

A little over a month after Therese Dion passed away in Canada, the creator of hits "Because you loved me" approaches fans to express their gratitude for their support.

Celine Dion He has thanked fans for helping her through a difficult time after her mother's death.

Therese Dion, a 14-year-old mother, was surrounded by family and friends when she died in her native Canada, on January 17, while her superstar daughter was in the middle of her "Courage World Tour."

However, the sad news did not affect the excursion, since Celine took the stage only a few hours after the death of her mother and, on Instagram, the star of "Imperfections" shared a beautiful black and white photograph of her mother while she thanked to fans for their support.

"On behalf of my whole family, I would like to thank you all for your expressions of sympathy, which have touched us deeply," he wrote. "If you wish, you can write a note or make a donation on the Fondation Maman Dion website."

"Helping children in need will help us heal. Celine xx …"

Therese had been fighting serious health problems for months before her death, according to her eldest daughter, Claudette Dion, who said she suffered memory loss and hearing and visual impairment.