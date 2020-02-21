CBS streaming service will grow with Viacom, Paramount videos

%MINIFYHTML9c4764ba75d0eed5f65841b6659ed8d411% %MINIFYHTML9c4764ba75d0eed5f65841b6659ed8d412%

NEW YORK, NY. – ViacomCBS is planning a new streaming service that will combine the existing CBS All Access service with Paramount movies and programs from Viacom channels such as MTV and BET.

The movement was expected since CBS and Viacom combined in August to compete better in the increasingly competitive transmission environment.

CBS was one of the first media companies to launch its own streaming service. Its $ 6 per month CBS All Access service includes original programming such as the new "Star Trek,quot; series and a revival of "The Twilight Zone." The service also has old and current broadcast programs.

Since then, Disney launched its $ 7 Disney Plus service per month, while AT,amp;T's NBCUniversal Comcast and WarnerMedia have services on the go, recording movies and shows from their channels and production studios. All companies are trying to challenge Netflix, Amazon and other established players in the broadcast field, as their channels face challenges from people who abandon cable TV subscriptions.

In a call Thursday with investors, CEO Bob Bakish said ViacomCBS plans to add "substantial content,quot; to CBS All Access to create a "combined product of the,quot; Brand House. "

That means adding content from the Viacom Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, BET and Smithsonian properties and movies from the Paramount library.

Bakish said the new service is designed to fill the gap between the free service with advertising from ViacomCBS, PlutoTV, and its premium Showtime service, which costs $ 11 a month. It will be released later this year. Bakish did not say how much the new service will cost or if his name will remain CBS All Access.

CBS and Showtime streaming services now have 11 million monthly active users combined. ViacomCBS aims for 16 million by the end of the year. PlutoTV has 22 million active users monthly, and ViacomCBS aims for 30 million by the end of the year.

Separately, WarnerMedia said it reached an agreement with Google’s Google TV service to offer the next HBO Max as a complement to the $ 50 per month YouTube TV subscription. It will cost extra, but the price was not disclosed immediately. HBO Max will cost $ 15 on its own, although some AT,amp;T customers will receive it for free. AT,amp;T has said it was working on agreements to group HBO Max with other companies that offer HBO to its services.