Cardi B's best friend, Star Brim May, stars & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; if he mocks the rapper

According to a new report, Star, who is currently pregnant, can be released if she can hand over the state evidence and betray the Grammy-winning rapper after having named her in an accusation against gang members.

Cardi Bthe best friend Star brim She is currently facing serious legal problems after being accused of cutting off a person and participating in an organized crime conspiracy in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, February 18. Despite being chaotic, the situation may not be entirely bad for Star, since it can be given an opportunity to start a new reality show career.

According to MTO News, things don't look good for Star, whose real name is Yonette Respass, who accused of being the highest-ranking female member of a violent Bloods street gang, the 5-9 Brims. New York federal precursors have a 95% conviction rate, but you can leave earlier if you do these things.

Star, who is currently pregnant, can be released if she can convert the evidence of the state and trick Cardi's best friend. While the feds did not mention the hit creator "Bodak Yellow," the feds said Star ordered the attack with other gang members, implying that the wife of Make up for It was one of them.

If Star were making fun of Cardi, he could have been offered a "don't spend time in jail" deal. In addition to that, it could be hired by the producers of "Love & Hip Hop". When asked if they would be interested in having Star if she made fun of Cardi, two informants said, "YES."

"The 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrorized the residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics in the streets and defrauding victims through financial schemes," he said. United States Attorney Donoghue.

The accusation alleges that these gang members had been fighting with a rival faction of the gang called "Real Ryte", with some of the defendants participating or conspiring in the killing of rival members. Star is also accused of organizing an attack at the Angels nightclub in Flushing, Queens, in August 2018.

While many of the 5-9 Brims gang members have been arrested, Star herself has been allowed to delay her arrest until she gives birth to her baby. Prosecutors say they are in talks with their lawyer about a date and time for the self-delivery.