Cardi B expresses frustration over the demand of the former hospital security guard for the alleged 2018 attack

Instagram

After the report came out that Emani Ellis launched a lawsuit against her, the attacker & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; Twitter criticized why the guard did not take his claims to the police.

Up News Info –

Rap feeling Cardi B She has criticized the allegations that suggest she attacked a female security guard during an altercation outside her doctor's office while she was pregnant.

Emani Ellis filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday (February 21), accusing the attacker "Bodak Yellow" of hitting her on the head, face and body in February 2018 after Cardi left a Medical appointment at the Beverly Hills building. Where the guard worked.

%MINIFYHTMLc13f8e4871f3e6551ba879df885c288011% %MINIFYHTMLc13f8e4871f3e6551ba879df885c288012%

Ellis, who is African-American, says she was simply trying to take photos and record videos of the hip-hop star as she approached, but Cardi, who was secretly pregnant with her daughter Kulture at the time, objected and asked him to stop .

An argument ensued, and Cardi allegedly lashed out at Ellis, allegedly spitting at her while throwing racial slurs and profanity at him, according to the paperwork obtained by TMZ.

The plaintiff, who demands damages for assault, aggression and inflicting emotional distress, continues by saying that the rapper "then used her celebrity status to fire (Ellis) from her job as a security guard."

However, a representative of the medical building has made it clear that it was actually Cardi's doctor and a staff member who complained about what they considered a violation of their patients' privacy, which led to Ellis's dismissal.

Now Cardi has turned to Twitter to criticize Ellis's accusations, questioning why he would endanger the life of his unborn child by engaging in violent behavior, and asking why the guard did not take his claims to the police.

"If I attacked why she did not press charges? Why should I put my hands twice as often as I am in acute pain of 4 months of pregnancy?" she wrote in response to the legal action reports.

Cardi then shared a picture of Ellis with his followers and challenged: "GTFO (take out the shit) … see you in court though (sic)".

"I PRAY GOD THERES images of what happened that day (sic)," he added, before qualifying the accusations of "bulls ** t".