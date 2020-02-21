Cara Delevingne slaps Justin Bieber after he calls her his & # 39; least favorite & # 39;

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Suicide Squad & # 39; reveals that the singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; he blocked her while she teases him after he qualifies her as his & # 39; least favorite & # 39; Among the famous friends of his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Up News Info –

Things got awkward for Justin Bieber when they asked him to classify his wife Hailey BaldwinFamous friends during a game of "Spill your guts or fill your guts" with James corden. Between Delevigne face, Kendall JennerY Gigi Hadid, Cara took last place, while Kendall took first place.

"But here's the thing," he tried to explain his reasoning. "I know Kendall the best. I've spent most of the time with Kendall, you know, she's a good friend of ours. I haven't spent much time with Gigi and I haven't spent much time with Cara so I don't have anything against those people ".

%MINIFYHTMLc3dbc3ca8a48f8b9bc43810949e7239711% %MINIFYHTMLc3dbc3ca8a48f8b9bc43810949e7239712%

He continued: "It's just that I have a better relationship [with Kendall]. It's not like it's like ugh fuck Cara, fuck her, you know what I mean? OK."

Despite her claim that she had nothing against Cara, the model revealed that the Canadian singer actually blocked her on social media. "If you have nothing against me, why don't you unlock me? I love you @haileybieber, I should have eaten bull's penis," he said.

Cara also posted photos of her with Justin. One saw him seemingly fangirl over her on Victoria's Secret track and another showed them fooling together. "Now vs. Then," he said without expression.

<br />

Cara Delevingne and Justin Bieber once shook their heads Taylor SwiftThe public dispute with Scooter Braun. She criticized him for defending Scooter: "I wish you would spend less time defending men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions. As a married man, you should raise women instead of tearing them down because you're threatened." .