Cara Delevingne criticizes Justin Bieber after classifying Hailey's friends

On Thursday night, the singer of "Yummy,quot; appeared on The Late Late Show where he played a Spill Your Guts game with the night host. During the game, Justin was asked to rank the wife Hailey BieberFamous friends of the favorite at least favorite. The three friends: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and face

"It's fine, it's fine, it's fine. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne," Justin replied as the crowd cheered. "Here's the thing, let's get back to that. I know Kendall, I've spent most of the time with Kendall, she's a good friend of ours. I haven't spent much time with Gigi and I haven't spent much time with Cara. So, I don't have nothing against those people, it's just that I have a better relationship with (Kendall). "

"So, it's not like I said & # 39; Oh, damn Cara, damn … you know what I mean? & # 39;" Justin added.

In the game, if you don't answer the question, you should eat a not so tasty treat. If Justin hadn't responded, he would have had to eat the bull penis, which he told Corden he didn't want to do.