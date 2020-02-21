Cara Delevingne criticizes Justin Bieber after classifying Hailey's friends

Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock; Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Delevigne face is calling Justin Bieber about his recent interview with James corden.
On Thursday night, the singer of "Yummy,quot; appeared on The Late Late Show where he played a Spill Your Guts game with the night host. During the game, Justin was asked to rank the wife Hailey BieberFamous friends of the favorite at least favorite. The three friends: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and face
"It's fine, it's fine, it's fine. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne," Justin replied as the crowd cheered. "Here's the thing, let's get back to that. I know Kendall, I've spent most of the time with Kendall, she's a good friend of ours. I haven't spent much time with Gigi and I haven't spent much time with Cara. So, I don't have nothing against those people, it's just that I have a better relationship with (Kendall). "
"So, it's not like I said & # 39; Oh, damn Cara, damn … you know what I mean? & # 39;" Justin added.
In the game, if you don't answer the question, you should eat a not so tasty treat. If Justin hadn't responded, he would have had to eat the bull penis, which he told Corden he didn't want to do.
After watching the game Spill Your Guts, Cara turned to Instagram to share her reaction. In her social media post, the actress shared two photos of her and Justin together, one of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2012 and a selfie of them spending time together. He also shared a clip of Justin's game from the night show.
"Now vs. Then," Cara captioned the post. "If you have nothing against me, why don't you unlock me? I love you @haileybieber: I should have eaten bull's penis."
Justin has not yet responded to the post, but Cara's girlfriend, Ashley Benson, he commented with emojis crying and laughing.
This Cara post comes about seven months after he called Justin and Hailey for their comments on Taylor Swiftfight with Scooter braun, who is Justin’s manager, Ariana Grande And more artists. After Justin posted a message on Instagram defending Scooter, Hailey called her husband "gentleman," which Cara didn't like.
"Gentleman? @Haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored. Hopefully you will spend less time defending men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions," Cara wrote in the Instagram post. "As a married man, you should raise women instead of tearing them down because you are threatened."
"I am not sure that you really understand what an apology is. This topic that @taylorswift is talking about is much more than an image and you know it," she said in defense of her friend. "As you said, you haven't talked to her in years, which means you definitely don't understand the situation. I do. Step back and try to learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story."
