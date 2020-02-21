Cara Delevinge responds to Justin Bieber's claim that she is his least favorite among Hailey Baldwin's friends

Justin Bieber recently appeared in The Late Late Show with James Corden where singer "Yummy,quot; revealed that he thought of Cara Delevinge as one of his least favorite friends among the intimate circle of Hailey Baldwin.

That said, Corden only gave Bieber three options to choose from: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevinge. Corden asked him to classify the three women, and if he didn't answer the question, he would have to eat the bull's penis and fish eyeballs at the Fear Factor.

The 25-year-old singer and songwriter stated that Kendall was his favorite, followed by Gigi Hadid, and then Cara came last. According to the singer, he has spent most of his time with Kendall, 24, but not so much with the other two.

In response to his claims, Cara Delevinge posted a clip on his Instagram that showed them together and another from Bieber stating that he liked her to walk the catwalk. Cara wrote in the post title, "If you have nothing against me, why don't you unlock me?"

Cara added that Justin should have eaten bull's penis instead of speaking ill of her on television. Earlier, Cara also criticized Bieber for supporting Scooter Braun by Taylor Swift during his enmity with Big Machine Label Group.

Delevinge turned to his IG at that time to tell him that he wanted Bieber to spend less time defending other men and, instead, try to understand women's "valid reactions,quot; to the supposed oppression they face in society.

Cara went on to say that Bieber felt "threatened,quot; by women, and was defending Scooter Braun as a result of that supposed threat. Of course, Cara refers to the dispute over master recordings between Scooter and Taylor that began in the summer of 2019.

Scooter, through his company, Ithaca Holdings, bought Big Machine Records for $ 300 million and took possession of Taylor Swift's first six albums in the process. It was one of the biggest controversies of the summer and led different celebrities to take sides in the matter. Cara took Taylor's side and Bieber took Braun's.



