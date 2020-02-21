Captain Glenn closes Adam Glick in the next preview

Cooking sideways is not easy!

Chef Adam Glick faces a difficult task in this exclusive clip of new monday Sailing Yacht Lower Deck. The preview shows the excited guests of Parsifal III as Captain Glenn Shephard Sail on a windy day.

"Whoa, we're actually sailing!" one of the guests exclaims while the other rejoices: "This is crazy! Let's go sideways!"

Despite the enjoyment of the guests, the windy conditions make the yacht sail at 14 knots and tilt at an angle of 8 degrees, making it difficult for Adam to prepare breakfast.

"If it were for me, I would never serve the breakfast to the guests while we surf, but what the guests want, the guests get it. So here is their breakfast served at an inclination," Chief Stewardess Jenna MacGillivray He says.