Canada at & # 39; turning point & # 39; for the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en | land dispute Canada news

Alberta, Canada – Protests, blockades and other actions by indigenous peoples and their allies in Canada have led the country to a "turning point."

That's according to Chief Wilton Littlechild, former head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (CVR) of Canada.

"This is a turning point for Canada and illustrates a real need for reconciliation to start where it has not done so and continue where it has," Littlechild told Al Jazeera by phone.

For weeks, protesters have taken the streets, railroads and ports, paralyzing parts of the country's transport sector, to stand in solidarity with the defenders of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en land, struggling to stop construction of an oil pipeline in its traditional territories in northern British Columbia. Hereditary chiefs of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, who have authority over their land, say they were not properly consulted at the 670 km (416 mile) Coastal GasLink pipeline. The company says it has reached agreements with 20 band councils elected from First Nations.

After the arrests of the defenders of the land of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in about two weeks ago, tensions have increased as solidarity actions grew across the country, and many asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To solve the crisis.

On the other hand, the provincial government leaders have condemned Trudeau for not supporting strong actions against the protesters, pointing out the economic effects of the blockade.

"These illegal blockades are trying to close Canada, and there are people who lose their jobs, manual workers, vulnerable people, propane storage (it is falling short) in Quebec hospitals," said Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney .

"Enough is enough," he added at a press conference Wednesday in Edmonton.

Supporters of the hereditary leaders of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; Indigenous Nation in maintain a rail blockade as part of the protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline of British Columbia, in St Lambert, Quebec (Christinne Muschi / Reuters)

The opposition leader of Canada, Andrew Scheer, demanded that Trudeau eliminate the "radical activists,quot; who keep the country as an "economic hostage."

Canadian National Railway (CN) and Via Rail Canada announced temporary layoffs of about 1,500 people this week as a result of the demonstrations. According to Dennis Darby, CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, the blockades are withholding approximately $ 321 million ($ 425 million Canadian dollars) in goods every day.

Meanwhile, Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault warned Trudeau to issue an ultimatum to protesters to remove their blockages and allow medical supplies, propane and other necessities delivered by rail to the region. If not, Legault said he is prepared to take matters into his own hands by getting help from the provincial police.

"We are losing control," Legault told a group of journalists in the Quebec legislative building earlier this week. "I don't want to be in the middle of a propane crisis with the farmers again. I don't want to find myself without planes taking off because we don't have fuel anymore. These barricades must be dismantled in the next few days. Nothing can be excluded at this time … yes, we have to respect the indigenous peoples, listen to them, but we also have to listen to the Canadians, to the Quebecers. "

A supporter of the fields of hereditary chiefs of the Wet Nation & # 39; suwet & # 39; in a rail blockade as part of the protests against the Coastal GasLink gas pipeline of British Columbia, in Edmonton, Alberta (Codie McLachlan / Reuters)

Trudeau says that invoking police action will not help.

"We need to solve it not only for today and tomorrow, but for the coming weeks and months. The approach proposed by the opposition leader (Scheer) would not guarantee jobs and stability for Canadians in the future. We are focused on resolving it peacefully," he said. Trudeau from Parliament Hill on Wednesday.

He added, however, that blockages are unacceptable.

"This government is working extremely hard to resolve this situation," he told reporters. "We know that people face shortages, face interruptions, layoffs, that is unacceptable."

Reconciliation

Since taking office in 2015, Trudeau has said that the number one priority of his government is reconciliation with First Nations.

But the latest tensions underline that the path to reconciliation has been difficult.

Littlechild told Al Jazeera that things can go in many ways.

"If it continues negatively, it will harm all good reconciliation efforts," Littlechild said. "This is a new era and we can look at the United Nations, the Treaties, the calls to action of the TRC. There are proposed solutions in those documents that are useful."

Posters are placed on a fence while supporters of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; Indigenous Nation maintain a rail blockade as part of the protests against the Coastal GasLink gas pipeline in British Columbia, in St Lambert, Quebec ( Christinne Muschi / Reuters)

Sylvia McAdam, Cree attorney and professor at Windsor University, agreed.

"This is not a new resistance," said McAdam, one of the founders of Idle No More, a movement born in 2012 in response to parliamentary bills that threatened indigenous sovereignty and environmental protections.

"I think that today we are reaching a boiling point where indigenous people are so tired of racism, are tired of colonization, are tired of protecting and defending (rights and land)," he said to Al Jazeera.

McAdam said Canada needs to take into account its past and pay its debts to First Nations.

"I hope that the colonial state called Canada will make fundamental changes in the way it works with indigenous peoples," he said. "That means we recover our land, honor treaties, none of the land is ceded or surrendered. If that does not happen, you (Canada) will condemn the next generation (my grandchildren) to poverty and are going to leave behind a very angry generation of young people. "

First Nations members of the Mohawk Tyendinaga Territory maintain a camp next to a railroad crossing, in support of members of the Wet Nation & # 39; suwet & # 39; in which they try to stop the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline of British Columbia (Chris Helgren / Reuters)

For now, however, it is not clear if the situation will be reduced.

The federal police of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) sent a letter to the hereditary chiefs this week, saying that they would withdraw from the territory of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in along the route of the pipeline, whenever a service road was kept clear. Hereditary chiefs, however, rejected the offer, saying that the RCMP is still patrolling the territory. Some hereditary chiefs will travel to Tyendinaga Mohawk territory on Friday and are expected to hold a press conference.

According to Littlechild, the situation will require "political will,quot; from all parties to reach an agreement.

"This could be an opportunity to solve these challenges together and learn to live together in peace in the future."