Can atheists make their case without becoming intolerance? The | Europe

%MINIFYHTML7d0da3d27f763729b294e030a54f7ba411% %MINIFYHTML7d0da3d27f763729b294e030a54f7ba412%

Richard Dawkins once again sparked controversy on Twitter when he tweeted about the possibility of eugenics, arguing that even if eugenics were practically possible, it could still be morally reprehensible, and that these are two separate issues.

As someone who imagines himself an enlightened free thinker of a higher moral and ethical position than religious believers, Dawkins did not realize that even the possibility of eugenics would necessarily open a discussion about "desirable,quot; and "qualities." undesirable "in humans, which entail fundamentally unethical and supremacist value judgments.

%MINIFYHTML7d0da3d27f763729b294e030a54f7ba413% %MINIFYHTML7d0da3d27f763729b294e030a54f7ba414%

However, their separation between "is,quot; and "should,quot; raises broader questions about ethics and epistemology, or how knowledge is conceived, and the role of public intellectuals in shaping our discussions on these issues. How do we deal with questions at the intersections of theology, ethics and criticism, and how do beliefs or non-beliefs relate to these questions?

%MINIFYHTML7d0da3d27f763729b294e030a54f7ba415% %MINIFYHTML7d0da3d27f763729b294e030a54f7ba416%

The Indian Muslim poet and philosopher Muhammad Iqbal, best known for theorizing the idea of ​​Pakistan (an anachronism that unfortunately has overshadowed his voluminous intellectual production) lamented widely for the fallen and defeated conditions faced by his fellow Muslims, whom he felt they had lost the course. in modernity

Stunned by fatalism and passivity that he believed had surpassed the world Muslim ummah, he issued a wake-up call asking them to conceive of themselves as co-creators of their destinies with God. He radically reformed traditional literary symbols, such as Satan (the embodiment of evil), reformulating him as a progenitor of world events. One of his most famous poems was called Shikwa, a complaint to God, and a critique of religion, as a believer: "My impulse to speak emboldens me to speak in a clear language // Impudent and bold! God! I dare to complain! "

A few decades after Iqbal, thousands of miles away, another passionate writer was identifying the oppression of his people and articulating their struggles in a sharp language that could serve as a road map to freedom. He was also concerned with traditional institutions, with the aim of breaking the chains, both literal and figurative, of their oppressors. The American black writer James Baldwin was deeply traumatized by the crimes of centuries committed by the Christian Church against his people. He was intimately aware of how theology was used to rationalize the essentialist notions of racial supremacy and how these notions were incorporated into the myths of the United States.

Much of his work reflects the struggles of a man who deals with issues of theodicy. And he did it. At the same time, he remained very aware of the emancipatory potential of the black religion. In The Fire Next Time, he writes: "If the concept of God has any validity or some use, it can only be to make us bigger, freer and more loving. If God cannot do this, then it is time for us to get rid of the."

Iqbal was an Indian Muslim under the yoke of British imperialism, and Baldwin was a black atheist born in American racial apartheid. Despite these divergent contexts, both were hurt by the contradictions of modernity, worried about traditional authorities and, most importantly, fighting with God.

And yet, it was precisely those tensions that finally canonized them in their respective radical Islamic and black intellectual traditions. It is possible to extract from both, one as a believer and the other as a non-believer, because his criticism was imaginative, expansive and ethical. This is contrary to the modus operandi of the self-proclaimed "enlightened,quot; Richard Dawkins.

Of course, "enlightenment,quot; is not a neutral designation, but one that has a contested intellectual genealogy, a multitude of currents, and is subject to rigorous debate, both as a concept and a process.

At Columbia University, where I am a student of Islamic Studies, I have studied with scholars who believe that the modernity of the Enlightenment has uniquely inaugurated the conditions that have caused unprecedented violence and an ecological disaster in the world, and I have studied with scholars who don't see it. as a singular project, but as one that came in indigenous crowds, and whose premises and promises constitute a novel process towards human ingenuity and emancipation. I count both groups of scholars among my mentors.

They include the tastes of Talal Asad, the world-renowned cultural anthropologist famous for offering a critical exposition of "secularism,quot; as a neutral and universal category; and Wael Hallaq, the preeminent scholar of the world of Islamic law, who argues that the sharia's premodern moral composition is fundamentally incompatible with the violence necessary to sustain modern forms of post-Enlightenment political arrangements.

Then there is Hamid Dabashi, the prolific post-colonial theorist who has argued that "modernity,quot; is not the origin of Europe, but that it comes in multiplicities that vary in time and space, and that all human beings have a place in it. And Sudipta Kaviraj, a leading Indian intellectual historian who has written about the noble Indian search for freedom and his experiment with modernity as a unique and continuous process whose completion we have not yet seen.

While each of them would certainly not agree with each other on substantive, even fundamental issues, the only thing they share is a deep commitment to the advancement of knowledge and the human condition. The point of all this is to say that the source of human knowledge is vast, contradictory and continuous, and wisdom can be drawn from all that. "The word of wisdom is the lost property of the believer," the prophet Muhammad said. "Wherever you find it, it deserves it more."

Could the new atheists compromise with their arguments and lead them to apply their own approach to the world? Can their defenders defend atheism without becoming fanaticism? Can your non-belief offer an ethical critique of the world as it is? James Baldwin provided an avenue, but are there others?

Maybe you can look at the late Stephen Hawking. He also tried to argue against God's need through scientific reasoning. Like Dawkins, he was a scientist, but he cannot be categorized with the new atheists because, as fervent as he was, he never joined his argument to rancid reductionism, the totalizing discourse of civilization or antireligious fanaticism.

Hawking proposed what he called "model dependent realism," that is, an approach to reality based on the idea that human beings interpret the real physical world by constructing mental models (including metaphysics) to understand and explain the events For Hawking, human history was a continuous process of newer models that add to the older ones.

Seeking to find the Great Theory of theories, he put forward the hypothesis of a theory of everything: the M theory, which he believed challenged the need for a Divine Maker and Move. Hawking, at the same time, was deeply concerned about the future of humanity.

More recently, we can turn to the philosopher Martin Hagglund, whose book presents a passionate case of secular faith that, in its logical conclusion, leads to the most ideal life through socialism. Precisely because of its lack of belief, the urgency of acting with justice in the world becomes even more necessary.

For Hagglund, it is our own mortality and transience that makes it worth fighting for life, not the promise of a celestial beyond. It is in the here and now, in this world, where we find and make sense. To do that, we must first design the material conditions to maximize our time so that we can follow our true calling. For Hagglund, socialism born of secular faith provides the answer.

I am not here to defend religion per se or a case against atheism as such. And it is irrelevant to my point whether or not I agree with the arguments presented by any of the previous thinkers. Iqbal shows us that one can be critical of one's religious tradition. My professors at Columbia show that criticism itself takes on a multitude of nuances. Baldwin, Hawking and Hagglund show us that atheism can criticize beliefs without the fallacious reasoning of new atheists.

If one agrees or disagrees with the arguments presented, it is another completely different discussion. Intellectual trust and intellectual humility do not need to be mutually exclusive. The pantheon of thinkers that precedes us offers a rich reserve of knowledge to extract and the courage to seek new means for the development of our human history. Whether it is a social scientist or a natural scientist, a critic of the Enlightenment or a supporter, a believer or an atheist, writing human history is an effort towards which we all have something to offer.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.