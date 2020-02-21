Camila Cabello eats banana with each meal

Vogue Magazine

The former member of the Fifth Harmony shares the secret of her diet in a new interview in a magazine, revealing that she always eats bananas with each meal.

Camila Cabello He shared an interesting fact about his diet during his 73-question interview with the American magazine Vogue.

The 23-year-old singer was interviewed for the publication for a segment included in his YouTube channel, and the first Fifth Harmony The star revealed: "Actually like a banana with every meal."

"It doesn't matter what it is," Camila insisted. "It doesn't matter if it's pasta, a sandwich, rice and beans, scrambled eggs, pancakes, pizza. I eat bananas with everything."

Apart from the gastronomic trivialities, the creator of successes of "Havana", which currently resides in the English countryside when the production of its next one begins "Cinderella"remake, sprouted on the project, describing the main role as immersed in a" magical world ".

"Cinderella inspires me," he smiled. "I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and believes in love and believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can."

Idina Menzel, Billy porter, James cordenY Missy Elliott They also appear in "Cinderella." The musical will hit theaters in February 2021.