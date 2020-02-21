California tells 7,600 people to quarantine for concern over the spread of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – People in California who recently returned from visiting China are asked to stay home for the rest of the month to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

The California Department of Public Health said Friday that 7,600 people have been urged to quarantine: stay home, monitor their health and limit interaction with other people.

The figure does not include those who visited the region of the Chinese province of Hubei, where it is believed that the virus originated, since those travelers have flown on charter flights and have been quarantined in US military bases, including the base of the Travis Air Force in Fairfield.

The quarantine directive applies to travelers returning to the US. UU. As of February 2.

The United States is channeling travelers from China to 11 airports, including San Francisco International Airport, to ensure they receive medical exams and medical care. At least 34 people in the US UU. They have tested positive for the virus, including 18 who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan, the Centers for Disease Control said during a conference call with journalists on Friday.

Federal authorities at the San Francisco airport inform travelers returning from China that they should be isolated in their homes.

The CDC said it is not tracking how many people in each US state. UU. Who have returned from China have been asked to isolate themselves.

Federal officials share passenger details with the states, who transmit that information to local health agencies. All returnees are recommended to follow the recommendations of the CDC to avoid possible transmission, the state agency said.

There are 10 people in California who tested positive for the virus in laboratory tests performed by the CDC, said the California Department of Public Health.

Humboldt and Sacramento counties in California reported on Friday their first cases of the virus, both of people who had recently traveled to China.

