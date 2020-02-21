California sues Trump administration for increasing water diversions to farmers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – California is suing the Trump administration to block new rules that would divert more water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River delta to farmers, saying the rules do not protect endangered fish species.

The lawsuit of the State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the California Natural Resources Agency and the California Environmental Protection Agency, states that the biological reports used by federal agencies to justify the increase in deviations "go against the evidence scientific that existed before the agencies "and failed to analyze the potential damage to endangered populations delta, Chinook salmon and steelhead trout.

Water flowing from Sierra Nevada to the Delta and San Francisco Bay is pumped to the Central Valley and to the southern half of the state, where a massive agricultural industry provides more than half of the products grown in the US. UU.

Becerra filed the lawsuit the day after President Donald Trump was in Bakersfield to sign a memorandum of support for the development of more water supplies for the Central Valley. It also occurs amid concerns of a new drought since the state has so far seen no precipitation in the month of February.

The memorandum and a related plan of operations of the US Recovery Office. UU. They are based on biological opinions in which two federal agencies concluded that a greater diversion of water from the delta would not harm fish species.

The lawsuit requests court orders that set aside biological opinions and prohibit the administration from taking any action based on opinions until a new environmental analysis is completed.

Becerra said in a statement: "California will not observe silently while the Trump Administration adopts scientifically questioned biological opinions that push species to extinction and damage our natural resources and waterways."

Governor Gavin Newsom said: "Our goal remains to achieve mandatory voluntary agreements that provide the best immediate protection for species, reliable and safe drinking water, and reliable water sources for our farmers for economic prosperity."

In a press release announcing Trump's action on Wednesday, US Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt said: "President Trump gave the Department of the Interior and the Department of Commerce a clear direction to move forward and provide water to communities and farms in California. "

"This action promotes President Trump's commitment to working farmers in the United States who need water to feed our nation," Bernhardt said.

The defendants in the case are Bernhardt, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, the National Marine Fisheries Service, the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Recovery Office and the agency's leaders. The fishing service and the Recovery Office are divisions of the Department of Commerce and the Fish and Wildlife Service is in the Department of the Interior.

A coalition of fishing and environmental groups filed a similar lawsuit against the administration in a federal court in San Francisco in December to challenge biological opinions.

Two Central Valley water agencies that were allowed to join the case to defend biological opinions have requested that the claim be transferred to a federal court in Fresno.

US magistrate Laurel Beeler will hear arguments about that motion in her courtroom in San Francisco on March 26.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report