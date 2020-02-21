%MINIFYHTML54219be180eed828a2b1323edadb56c711% %MINIFYHTML54219be180eed828a2b1323edadb56c712%





Bryson DeChambeau has a unique advantage in the WGC-Mexico Championship

%MINIFYHTML54219be180eed828a2b1323edadb56c713% %MINIFYHTML54219be180eed828a2b1323edadb56c714%

Bryson DeChambeau takes an advantage of a weekend shot at the WGC-Mexico Championship, as Rory McIlroy produced a late fight to stay in containment.

%MINIFYHTML54219be180eed828a2b1323edadb56c715% %MINIFYHTML54219be180eed828a2b1323edadb56c716%

DeChambeau made seven birdies on an eight-hole stretch around the curve to post an eight under 63 and top the leaderboard at Chapultepec Golf Club ahead of Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen, who turned 30 by matching the record of the field with a second round 62.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama sit two strokes of the rhythm in a part of the fourth place, while McIlroy made birdies in three of his last five holes to snatch a 69 of two below and place three of the lead.

McIlroy played alongside Gary Woodland (left) and Tommy Fleetwood (right)

McIlroy maintained a two-shot lead after opening day, but lost his advantage overnight after Matsuyama opened with four birdies in his six opening holes, only for Thomas to make four consecutive birdies from 15 for reach the curve with an advantage of two shots.

Thomas drained a 35-foot eagle in the manageable first to temporarily advance later, since DeChambeau drilled a 15-foot foot in the 18 for the first of four birdies in so many holes and then added another six-foot in the fifth to enter one.

DeChambeau pursues a first world victory since February 2019

Matsuyama started his second nine with three birdies in a row and followed a 20-foot foot in the fifth with a short-range gain in the next to temporarily spend nine under the day, only to lose a foot of three feet to save the pair in the next and also drop a shot in the eighth to slide two behind.

Thomas dropped a shot in the room after cutting a tree with his approach and closed his round with a series of pairs to stay at nine o'clock, while DeChambeau made a 20-foot birdie in the sixth and bore a 45-inch monster feet to the side – three to the side to temporarily go two forward.

WGC Live – Mexican Championship Live

DeChambeau narrowly missed the birdies in his last two holes to be a blow below the course record, which Van Rooyen equaled by closing his card free of imperfections by punching from six feet in the last pair.

Reed reached curve six out of the rhythm, but quickly closed the gap by making a 30 foot footer in par 11 and adding more birdies in three of his next four holes, before saving the 10 foot pair in 16 and nail a birdie from twice the distance in the next to join the second share.

Matsuyama signed for a second-round 64 and Thomas scored a 66 out of five below, while McIlroy was above his level until he finished a run of missed opportunities in the greens by catching a foot of 20 in the 12th par four.

McIlroy has published the first five results in the last five world starts

McIlroy made a three-put bogey from 10 feet in the next, but followed a short-range birdie in 14 with consecutive gains from 16 to sit in eight under and in sixth place.

Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey occupy seventh place with Sebastián Muñoz, while defending champion Dustin Johnson recovers in a draw 60 after struggling to reach level 71.

Watch the WGC-Mexico Championship all week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 5pm at Sky Sports Golf.