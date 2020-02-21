Bring Young was hailed as the & # 39; great guy & # 39; of Atlanta Hawks after the best 50-point performance in his career | NBA News

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins called teammate Trae Young the "great player,quot; of his team after the base exploded by 50 points in a win against the Miami Heat.

Young did not attribute his first 50-point game to the confidence gained from his first start in the All-Star Game. Belief in itself has never been a problem for the high-score guard with a fondness for 30-foot jumpers.

Young had a personal record of 50 points and the Atlanta Hawks scored the last 10 points of the game to beat the Miami Heat 129-124 on Thursday night.















Trae Young drilled a triple from the logo on the road to the best 50 points of his career in Atlanta's victory against Miami



Young scored 18 of 19 free throws and 8 of 15 triples to set his highest score in his first game after starting in the NBA All-Star Game.

"I've always had confidence in myself," Young said when asked if the All-Star experience drove him.

Young scored 20 points in the final period.

"A great game from our leader," said John Collins of Atlanta. "We got some important plays from our great player."

The Heat had no answer for Young's triple barrage, many beyond the line.

"He has just entered such an incredible pace," said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. "It's stopping from six feet behind the line. There aren't many things you can do about it."

Bam Adebayo had 28 points and a 19-rebound season record for Miami. Adebayo, the NBA All-Star skills champion, added seven assists.

Miami could not maintain a 124-119 lead. After De & # 39; Andre Hunter's three-point draw, Cam Reddish scored with 31 seconds remaining after his steal of Goran Dragic to give the Hawks a 126-124 lead. Young's two free throws increased the lead to four points.

Highlights of the Miami Heat clash with the Atlanta Hawks in week 18 of the NBA



Young hit a jumper for the first Atlanta field goal of the last period. In the Hawks' next possession, Young's cross dribble had Andre Iguodala on his heels, and Young then sank a triple long for a 97 draw.

"It's shooting at 50 feet," said Adebayo. "At the end of the day, you have to live with that."

With Hawks fans still buzzing after seeing Young's false knee in reps for a timeout, Iguodala responded with consecutive baskets, including a triple, while Miami regained the lead.

Young was not done. He kept the Hawks close by scoring 14 of Atlanta's first 18 points of the final period. Young's three-point play tied the game with 119 in total.

Miami led 36-32 after the first period before a shooting drought in the second quarter when Atlanta took the lead with a 15-0 run. After continuing 41-37, Atlanta led 52-41 after the race, crowned by Hunter's triple.

The Heat has now lost five of its last six games. "We will solve it," said Jimmy Butler, who had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. "We have only time. I trust our group."

