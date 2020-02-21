Brielle Biermann looks completely different with brunette locks

%MINIFYHTMLa46b7525eb490dd941abc59f2cb2ef6811% %MINIFYHTMLa46b7525eb490dd941abc59f2cb2ef6812%

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter is almost unrecognizable, as she presents her new look on Instagram after leaving her hair darker, which caused Khloe Kardashian and her mother to jump in the comments.

Up News Info – Brielle Biermann continues to transform itself. After removing lip fillings and re-injecting the lips with a smaller one, the 22-year-old social media personality has just released her freshly dyed hair on Instagram.

In a couple of photos published on Thursday, February 20, the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann abandoned his blond reflexes to make brunette, which is his darkest tone so far. Chrissy Rasmussen, who gave Brielle her new hair, called her new look "Midnight Frost."

Brielle looked completely different with her brunette, but many of her followers already love it. Khloe Kardashian He commented on his Instagram post, "I love this," while his mother Kim added in the comments section, "So damn beautiful."

"This. This is all," another showed his approval for Brielle's new hair color. "GURL WE STAN," commented someone else, while Malika Haqq He simply wrote "LOVE."

Brielle's dark hair is not her only major transformation this year. In January, he dissolved his lip fillings and then swollen the pout again, but made sure it wasn't too big. "I had Dr. Thuydoan re-inject my lips," he wrote on Instagram Stories earlier this month along with a picture of his new look, "and I couldn't be happier. I'm still not as close as they were before." . Less is more!"

In an interview with People, she admitted that her old fillings were too much. "I didn't realize how crazy he looked. I'm sorry to look back, my lips really seemed a little crazy," he said, as he remembered going against the advice of others not to touch his upper lip. She shared: "I would say, & # 39; Oh, I go to Los Angeles & # 39 ;, and they say," Okay, well, maybe we don't inject the upper lip. The top looks good. Let's do the bottom. "I thought:" F ** k guys. I will do what I want. "