Brian Hughes suspension on hold | Racing news

Brian Hughes in Waiting Patiently

Brian Hughes' suspension due to light in Carlisle has been temporarily postponed while an investigation is taking place.

Hughes, who is currently leading the race to be crowned jockey champion, received a three-day ban on Monday after he returned to the scale without his weight after winning at Bingo D & # 39; Olivate.

Coach James Ewart, who received a fine of £ 750 (which has also been suspended for the time being), then found the weight cloth, with the lead inside, at the field's sand entrance.

Hughes, who was due to be out of action between March 2 and 4, had immediately announced his intention to appeal through a statement issued by the Professional Jockeys Association.

The British Horse Racing Authority said in a statement Friday: "Suspensions and fines in relation to the weight of this horse in the light have been temporarily suspended pending further investigation into the exact cause of the low weight.

"As a result, BHA will not offer any further comments regarding this matter."