Brandon Jenner's wife gives birth to twin babies

%MINIFYHTML73c035cda0756f3bc8759874d6f8fcca11% %MINIFYHTML73c035cda0756f3bc8759874d6f8fcca12%

Instagram

Kim Kardashian's former stepbrother, Brandon, and his wife Cayley Stoker welcomed the twins about a month after they exchanged marriage vows at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Up News Info –

Caitlyn Jenner and his ex-wife, actress Linda Thompson, have become new grandparents of twins.

Musician Brandon Jenner and his new wife Cayley Stoker welcomed the double bundle of joy in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

%MINIFYHTML73c035cda0756f3bc8759874d6f8fcca13% %MINIFYHTML73c035cda0756f3bc8759874d6f8fcca14%

The couple, who got married last month, January 2020, announced the news of the pregnancy in August 2019, but decided not to discover the sex of the babies before birth.

%MINIFYHTML73c035cda0756f3bc8759874d6f8fcca15% %MINIFYHTML73c035cda0756f3bc8759874d6f8fcca16%

The couple has not yet commented on the happy news, but their children will join the older sister Eva, four, from Brandon's first marriage to Leah Felder.

He and Leah separated in 2018 after six years of marriage.