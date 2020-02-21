Brad Williams raises more than $ 200,000 to send Quaden, a nine-year-old harassed boy who wanted to kill Disneyland

%MINIFYHTML00d01405ed02dcc3f79702fc741e400611% %MINIFYHTML00d01405ed02dcc3f79702fc741e400612%

On February 19, 2020, the resident and mother of Brisbane, Australia, Yarraka Bayles, picked up her nine-year-old son, Quaden, from school and came across such a horrible scene that she began broadcasting live on Facebook. You see, the young Quaden was born with a type of dwarfism called achondroplasia, which is the most common form. Quaden wants to attend public school and have fun while receiving his education, but bullies make it impossible for him. Instead of playing with friends and enjoying learning, they torment and harass him daily. On Wednesday, Yarraka couldn't take it anymore. His son was hysterical, asking for a knife or a rope. He cried hysterically and scratched his neck and begged someone to kill him.

Yarraka collapsed and went to the world for help. He explained that educators are not protecting Quaden and that bullying is daily, as are suicide attempts.

Yarraka's video has gone viral and has spread throughout the world. A comedian, who also has dwarfism, Brad Williams, started a Go Fund Me for Quaden. The goal was to raise $ 10,000 to send Quaden and his mother on a trip with all expenses paid to Disneyland.

Go-Fund-Me has also gone viral and has more than $ 200,000 and continues to grow.

You can watch the heartbreaking video that Yarraka shared after picking up nine-year-old Quaden from school in the next video player.

These are the impacts of bullying! I really don't know what else to do! 😭 Posted by Yarraka Bayles on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

After Brad Williams watched the viral video, he was immediately moved. Quaden's story identified with his as someone who also has dwarfism and immediately set out to help.

Brad Williams shared the following message on Twitter that also went viral and attracted support for the young man worldwide.

Brad declared: "I have created a GoFundMe to send the brave Quaden and his mother to Disneyland. Let's show a harassed boy who is loved!"

Your original tweet has the wrong link for Go Fund Me. Here is the modified version as Brad tweeted.

To update! Here is the correct link. https://t.co/vGLHQXzO0K – Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

Brad even contacted Yarraka Bayles and shared a photo of his text exchange.

Here is my text message with Quaden's mother. Please continue donating! https://t.co/vGLHQXzO0K pic.twitter.com/8plTpRIHBY – Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

Ironically, Brad Williams has been dealing with thugs while helping to prevent Quaden from being bullied! Brad had to show a troll a picture of himself Quaden!

Except here is a picture of me FaceTiming with him. Do you want the full video too? Stop trying to interfere with people who do the right, pathetic troll https://t.co/fQQQuvkRHP pic.twitter.com/qf4tuH1Ozm – Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

The world expects Quaden's story to mark a definite change in the way the world sees bullying.

Yarraka made it clear that bullying causes suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Quaden has every right to live a healthy and happy life like any other person. He deserves to go to school and feel safe and be free from threats, teasing, dangers and damage.

What do you think about Quaden's story? Do you think Yarraka Bayles did the right thing by sharing the live video on her Facebook? Are you glad Brad Williams has contacted Quaden and his family?



