Boosie Badazz's son, Cosigns, transphobic diatribe: & # 39; F * ck Dwyane and his son IDC He Gay !! & # 39;

Boosie Badazz's son has signed his father's recent viral protest against Zaya Wade, which some have called "transphobic," and jumped on social media to say "f * ck Dwyane [Wade]."

"F * ck Dwayne [sic] and his son, idc he gay," wrote Tootie, Boosie's 16-year-old son. "My dad said what he said. Stop sending me that. I bet you won't tell us in the face."

He continued: "I know this girl who will add things to annoy my son that will make that boy back off."

Boosie faced a violent reaction by posting a video from inside a Planet Fitness gym, begging Wade to consider her decision to allow her trans daughter to transition.

"I have to say something about this shit, brother. Dwyane Wade, you went too far, honey," Boosie said. "That's a man. A 12-year-old boy. At age 12, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They still haven't realized. He may meet a woman, anything, at 16 and he falls in love. of her. But his cock is gone, how it goes, like, bruh, you're going too far, dawg. "