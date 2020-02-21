Boosie Badazz's son, Cosigns, transphobic diatribe: & # 39; F * ck Dwyane and his son IDC He Gay !! & # 39;

Boosie Badazz's son has signed his father's recent viral protest against Zaya Wade, which some have called "transphobic," and jumped on social media to say "f * ck Dwyane [Wade]."

"F * ck Dwayne [sic] and his son, idc he gay," wrote Tootie, Boosie's 16-year-old son. "My dad said what he said. Stop sending me that. I bet you won't tell us in the face."

