Boosie Badazz: "The gym manager excluded me from the gym because of Dwyane Wade's comments!"

Boosie Badazz feels the repercussions of his rant against Dwyane Wade earlier this week and says that the gym manager of the location where he issued his rant will not allow him to return to the place.

Now Boosie wants people to boycott Planet Fitness.

"THE MANAGER WHO WAS GAY REFUSED TO LEAVE ME PLANET FITNESS FOR MY PREVIOUS ACTIONS IN SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT GENDER ETC. NOT DOES NOT SUPPORT THE PLANET FITNESS," he wrote in the photo caption of the video.

"" Hwy 138 Jonesboro rd "are racist, have cockroaches, and shower water does not get hot. NOBODY WANTS TO HAVE A BABY FOR ME SISSY ASS NOW U MAD‼ ️😀" he continued.

Boosie went viral earlier this week after she posted a video begging Wade not to let her transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, not undergo gender reassignment surgery.

"Don't cut your cock, bruh. Like, bruh, really, if he's going to be gay, let him be gay," Boosie said. "But don't cut his ass, bruh. Don't do it, and dress him as a woman, friend. He's 12 years old. He's not there yet. He hasn't made his final decisions yet. Don & # 39;" Cut your damn shit, " Dwyane Wade, bruh. You're fucking stumbling, dawg. You're stumbling dawg. You're stumbling. "