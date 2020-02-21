Boosie Badazz: "The gym manager excluded me from the gym because of Dwyane Wade's comments!"

Boosie Badazz feels the repercussions of his rant against Dwyane Wade earlier this week and says that the gym manager of the location where he issued his rant will not allow him to return to the place.

Now Boosie wants people to boycott Planet Fitness.

"THE MANAGER WHO WAS GAY REFUSED TO LEAVE ME PLANET FITNESS FOR MY PREVIOUS ACTIONS IN SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT GENDER ETC. NOT DOES NOT SUPPORT THE PLANET FITNESS," he wrote in the photo caption of the video.

