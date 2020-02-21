Bolivia Court disqualifies Morales from running for the Senate | Bolivia News

%MINIFYHTMLe9b7bf85170952f29cb24eb8bf5a9bbe11% %MINIFYHTMLe9b7bf85170952f29cb24eb8bf5a9bbe12%

The supreme electoral court of Bolivia disqualified former exiled president Evo Morales from running for a seat in the Senate in the May general elections, saying he did not meet the residency requirements.

Morales currently lives in exile in Argentina, fleeing Bolivia in November after resigning as president after three weeks of protests over his controversial re-election in October.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) said Morales' nomination for the Senate lacked the necessary documentation, but said that the presidential candidate of his Socialist Movement (MAS) party, Luis Arce, met the qualification requirements.

"This is a blow to democracy," Morales tweeted from Buenos Aires about Thursday's decision. "The members of the TSE (electoral tribunal) know that I meet the requirements to be a candidate."

The country is preparing for a new presidential and government election on May 3.

The former president is organizing his party's election campaign before the vote with his former economy minister Arce at the top of the ballot.

Morales' party now faces a fragmented opposition, including the current provisional president Jeanine Anez, who took control in a political vacuum after her resignation last year.

Arce leads the group of presidential contenders with 31.6 percent of the votes among those who plan to participate in the elections, according to a recent survey conducted by pollster Ciesmori.

It is followed by the centrist candidate Carlos Mesa with 17.1 percent and the interim conservative leader of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, who has 16.5 percent.

The Bolivian general election campaign officially began on February 3 and occurs immediately after the October elections, when the results were voided after an audit conducted by the Organization of American States (OAS) found evidence of vote manipulation. in favor of Morales.