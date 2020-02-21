Boeing will present its impressive armed reconnaissance helicopter in March – Defense Blog

The world's largest aerospace company, Boeing, has announced that it will unveil the concept of its new armed reconnaissance helicopter in March.

The US aerospace giant UU. It will reveal the newest Future Attack reconnaissance aircraft, or FARA.

The U.S. Army UU. You need a helicopter that can go further, identify targets faster and deliver intelligence on the battlefield more quickly, all at an affordable cost. Designed specifically with airmen and soldiers in mind, Boeing FARA is a completely new, agile and surviving helicopter, designed specifically for the US Army. UU. Reach the reach, speed, maneuverability and performance of the next generation that the ground forces need to get there, stay there and dominate in the future struggle.

"Boeing FARA is not just another helicopter: it is designed for the army, for the mission, for the future," according to a company press release.

This platform will contain a variety of payloads to degrade or destroy advanced unmanned aerial systems and support troops on the ground.

"FARA is going to be the largest armed reconnaissance helicopter in the world," said Brig. General Walter Rugen at the Symposium of the Global Force of the US Army Association. UU. March 2019.

The FARA will be a light attack and reconnaissance aircraft that can avoid radar detection and operate in densely populated megacities. The requirements for the FARA include enough AI to fly without crew at least part of the time, a secure communications network to control specialized drones, an open architecture, speed up to 235 miles per hour and the ability to reach targets 155 miles away . The Army plans to conduct flight tests on the prototypes in 2023 and make an acquisition decision in 2024, then place this new capacity in a combat unit shortly thereafter.

The Army has always needed a new reconnaissance aircraft. In 2012, the Army reassigned a portion of its Apache AH-64 fleet to support heavy attack reconnaissance squads, as a replacement for the OH-58 Kiowa.