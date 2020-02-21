Bloomberg struggles to respond to the policy of the #MeToo era

WASHINGTON (AP) – The name of Mike Bloomberg last appeared on a ballot a decade before #MeToo transformed cultural customs around sexual harassment and treatment of women. While campaigning for the presidency, the 78-year-old billionaire is struggling to adapt.

The former mayor of New York City was surprised during much of the debate on Wednesday night when rival Elizabeth Warren criticized the use of non-disclosure agreements of her company in cases of sexual harassment. She tried to portray such agreements as endemic to a broader culture of sexism in the company, Bloomberg LP, when he was CEO.

%MINIFYHTMLa8ed1ec10056873245ab5bd276dbaea111% %MINIFYHTMLa8ed1ec10056873245ab5bd276dbaea112%

Bloomberg's response was derogatory. He said that those who alleged misconduct "did not like a joke I told,quot; and argued that the confidentiality agreements were "consensual,quot; agreements supported by the women involved.

The response surprised some women for being out of touch with the way in which the #MeToo movement has reformed the conversation about sexual harassment in the workplace, and the use of confidentiality agreements in particular. Employment attorney Debra Katz, who represented the prosecutor Christine Blasey Ford in her testimony in the Senate against the then Supreme Court candidate Brett Kavanaugh, said Bloomberg's comments "really failed."

"I think Bloomberg's comments were deaf," he said. "At this time, when we now understand that many NDAs subscribed coercively, it is up to companies and especially those (led by people) such as Bloomberg, who are public figures, to accept revisiting these issues."

The episode could cost Bloomberg some support from women, who are crucial to winning the Democratic nomination and defeating President Donald Trump. Warren kept up the pressure on Thursday and said that when women complain, Bloomberg can "throw some money and put a small gag in the woman's mouth."

Bloomberg campaigned on Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he showed no signs of changing his approach, regretting the division on display during the debate and reinforcing his central point that he is better positioned to beat Trump.

Even so, his rise in the polls is causing the scrutiny of the Bloomberg company. According to reports, Bloomberg LP has faced nearly 40 lawsuits involving 65 plaintiffs in a variety of labor matters between 1996 and 2016. It is unclear how many of these cases were related to sexual harassment, but several recent media reports have revealed charges of sexist comments made by Bloomberg and other company managers.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg addresses a campaign rally in Salt Lake City on Thursday, February 20, 2020. —KIM RAFF

Earlier this month, The Washington Post published a joke book of Bloomberg's crude comments about women in 1990. His campaign has said he never made any of the comments disclosed in the brochure.

But Tina Tchen, CEO and president of Time’s Up, the organization created to combat sexual harassment in the wake of #MeToo, said she was not surprised by accusations about culture at Bloomberg LP.

“Being in the world of finance, having worked at a corporate law firm in the 80s and 90s, I think it’s fair to say that workplaces, especially Wall Street’s workplace, was a place very different in terms of the comments that were considered normal and accepted, "he said.

But she said, now, "most companies have evolved and continue to evolve," particularly on the issue of NDA. He noted that the NDA "has long been a tool that has silenced survivors of sexual harassment … and really takes away agency from survivors."

They can also make it harder for a company to correct a culture of sexual harassment, because the secret surrounding these incidents means that employees and managers don't know how widespread they are. Tchen said it would be perfectly reasonable for Bloomberg to amend the NDA now.

"Knowing what we all know now about the workplace and sexual harassment, are you willing to let people talk about your experience?" she asked.

Many types of litigation, from insurance cases to product liability, are resolved routinely through confidential agreements.

In cases of inappropriate sexual conduct, they have served to protect the privacy of the victims, as well as the careers and reputation of the accused, including comedian Bill Cosby, Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, Fox News presenter Bill O ' Reilly and other powerful men.

Following the #MeToo movement, some think that the practice should be reviewed.

"An interesting thing is whether it will be the end of the confidentiality commitment," Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg said at a February 2018 event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

"I hope the courts do not enforce those agreements," he added in a revised version of the speech published last year.

Katz said that while confidentiality agreements have a function to help victims preserve their privacy, and that most of their clients prefer to keep their agreements confidential, he believes that public figures such as Bloomberg should release them from the secret clause if they wish. Go in public.

"Certainly, in this environment, Bloomberg needs to be transparent," he said. “And, in fact, if there was nothing that implied your conduct in these agreements, you should want them made public. But to the extent that he presided as CEO of these companies and simply paid the agreements as the cost of doing business, and did not take appropriate corrective measures, that is something that should be important for voters to know. "

Several current and former employees have spoken in defense of Bloomberg, and say that their promotion of women and the defense of women's problems has been one of their strengths. Bloomberg himself pointed out at the stage of debate that he has employed and elevated many women to leadership positions within his organization and his mayor administration. He appointed the first woman to serve as vice mayor, and has donated tens of millions of dollars to organizations that promote women's reproductive rights and other efforts for women's rights.

Fatima Shah, who currently serves in the campaign as national director overseeing coalitions and constituencies and worked in the Bloomberg administration from 2006 until she left office, said she made it clear in her administration that women "were all clear partners at work. we were doing. "She suggested that some incidents that occurred in Bloomberg LP, which employs thousands of people around the world, were,quot; wrongly placed in Mike. "

"As a father, as a brother, as a son, as mayor, as a business leader and philanthropist, his leadership has constantly focused on involving women, on issues that are important to women," he said.

But his refusal to acknowledge and apologize for the problems within his company contrasts with the way some of his Democratic opponents have addressed similar problems throughout the campaign. After several women said that Joe Biden made them feel uncomfortable with unwanted physical contact, he promised to "be more aware of respecting personal space in the future." And Bernie Sanders apologized and enacted reforms after women filed complaints of sexual harassment in their 2016 campaign.

Some of Bloomberg's critics of his time as mayor say his refusal to show a similar level of contrition is not surprising. Melissa Mark-Viverito, a former speaker from the New York City Council who fought frequently with Bloomberg, said that his performance in the debate "reminds me a lot of the Mike Bloomberg I knew."

"He continues to reinforce the image that people have that he is out of touch and has no will to understand or address that," he said.

In fact, that may be the continuing political outcome for Bloomberg if he does not address the issue, warned Democrat strategist Maria Cardona. She suggested that Bloomberg's refusal to apologize for the behavior in his company could blur the very clear distinction that the candidate has tried to establish between him and Trump, who has faced many more and more salacious accusations of sexual harassment addressed to him personally. , but who has not been responsible for any crime.

"If Bloomberg really wants to be the one standing unequivocally as the only Democrat who can fight Trump, I don't think he can do it until he stops him," he said.

__

Dale reported from Philadelphia.