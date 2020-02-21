Birdman talks about the relationship with Lil Wayne: "That's my son."

Birdman is busy promoting his new Cash Money documentary, but during a recent visit to Everyday Struggle, he talked about his relationship with Young Money members, Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

According to Birdman, he is still getting money with all of them, and everything is fine at the Cash Money / Young Money camp.

"Of course, I'm always in business with them. While they're in that building over there, I'll always be in business with them," he told the hosts when asked.

"I had a great relationship with Drake, I had an excellent relationship with my son Wayne, I always saw Nicki as a little sister. All in a good space, we leave the past behind and move on." shared.

"We are happy as a son of a bitch, man, we go out," Birdman said before adding, "We are happy with each other, we talk all the time. That's my son, that's why I could never say anything negative about him Whatever happens. I would never do that shit. "

Review the interview below.