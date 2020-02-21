Birdman puts a relationship & # 39; strange & # 39; with Lil Wayne behind

WENN / Jlnphotography

Confirming that they have repaired things after their legal dispute years ago, the co-founder of Cash Money calls the creator of successes & # 39; Lollipop & # 39; his & # 39; son & # 39; and says: & # 39; We are happy with each other & # 39 ;.

Birdman Y little Wayne they are back on good terms, after finishing their legal dispute in 2018. Appearing in "Everyday Struggle" before their new documentary "New Cash Order", the co-founder of Cash Money talks about his relationship with Tunechi and other former Cash Money artists Duck Y Nicki Minaj.

"I had a great relationship with Drake, I had a great relationship with my son Wayne, I always saw Nicki as a little sister," he said in the interview. "Everyone in a good space, we leave the past behind and move forward."

Birdman later particularly addressed his relationship with Weezy. "We are happy as motherfuckers, man, we go out," he said. Admitting that things between them were "strange" for years, he added that now "we are happy with each other, we talk all the time."

The veteran rap star continued to share that after the recent NBA Star Game, Wayne called him to tell him he could never have done it without his help. Birdman said he said to Wayne: "I am really proud of you, bruh, as if it were real for real."

"That's my son, that's why I could never say anything negative about him no matter what. He would never do that, fuck," he said, adding his enmity, "That is forever behind us, I gave him whatever he wants." .

Wayne was discovered by Birdman when he was 13 and joined Cash Money Records as the youngest member of the label in 1996. Their relationship became bitter when the release of Wayne's twelfth studio album "Tha Carter V" was delayed several times. , which caused the 37-year-old star to sue his then boss.

The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount and Wayne was released from Cash Money Records in 2018. He finally released "Tha Carter V" in September of the same year.