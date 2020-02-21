Bette Midler Dubs Donald Trump & # 39; Parasite & # 39; after President Jab in the Oscar win of the movie

%MINIFYHTML67b79f1cf3dff47f04123bb28003d26311% %MINIFYHTML67b79f1cf3dff47f04123bb28003d26312%

The star of the & # 39; First Wives Club & # 39; Call President Trump after criticizing the victory in the Best South Korean Film at this year's Academy Awards during his rally in Colorado.

Bette Midler, an open critic of the president Donald Trump, I wouldn't let it happen after he made a controversial comment about the critically acclaimed movie "Parasite"The actress has unleashed a powerful blow against the president for criticizing the victory of the film directed by Bong Joon Ho as Best Film at this year's Academy Awards.

When making a pun on the film's title, the "Hocus Pocus" star labeled the president as a "real life" parasite in his clapback. He tweeted on Friday, February 21: "In his rally, #Trump complained that # Parasite won the Oscar. I'm more upset because a parasite won the White House."

Trump was hit in the Oscar's victory "Parasite" during a concentration campaign in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday, February 20, at odds with the fact that a non-American film received the coveted award. "How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" He asked his followers before saying, "And the winner is … a South Korean movie! What the hell was that all about?"

He continued: "We have enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don't know. & # 39; Let's go with the wind & # 39; back, please? & # 39; Sunset Boulevard & # 39 ;. So many great movies. "

NEON, which distributes the film in North America, responded quickly to the president's jab, responding on Twitter: "Understandable, you can't read."

At Thursday's rally, Trump also attacked Brad Pitt for his political speech at the Oscars. "And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of him. He got up, said something silly. He's a little wise," he said of the Best Supporting Actor winner for his role in "Once upon a time in Hollywood".

Upon accepting his award at the ceremony, Pitt said at the time: "I was told that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week." He was referring to the former national security adviser who was not allowed by the Senate to testify during Trump's impeachment hearing.